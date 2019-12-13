How to edit a post on Facebook and view its edit history

caption It’s easy to edit your Facebook post, although the edit history will be public to view if the post is public. source Shutterstock

You can edit your own post on Facebook using a web browser or the mobile app.

Once you edit a public post on Facebook, the revision history is also public, and everyone will be able to view it when they click on the post settings.

Users are able to edit Facebook posts even after they’ve been posted to their timeline. Once a public post is edited, everyone will be able to see its revision history.

Facebook Page authors and admins are also able to edit posts on a Page. Though anyone can see the post’s revision history after it was posted, only other authors and admins can see edits made before the post was published.

How to edit a post on Facebook

1. Go to Facebook.com or open up the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android phone and navigate to the post that you want to edit.

2. Select the “More” button to the right of the post, which looks like three horizontal dots.

3. Select “Edit Post.”

4. From here, you’ll be able to edit all aspects of your post, including the text, tags and check-ins, as well as add photos and videos, GIFs and feelings. You can also edit who can see the post by adjusting the public-facing settings at the bottom of the post-editing menu.

5. When you’re finished, hit “Save.”

6. Facebook saves each version of the post. To view a post’s history, select the “More” button and then hit “View edit history.”

caption Once you edit a post, everyone will be able to view the edit history. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

