You can’t edit a comment on Instagram, but you can easily delete and repost a comment — here’s how

caption To “edit” a comment on Instagram, you’ll have to delete it. source Reuters

While you can’t edit a comment on Instagram, you can easily delete it and post a new one.

Here’s how to delete and repost an Instagram comment on your mobile device or computer.

Whether you want to show appreciation for a photo, have a question about a piece of content, or want to respond to a fellow Grammer’s note, Instagram comments are a great way to interact with other users.

But what if you’ve noticed an egregious spelling error in a comment you posted? While the app does not allow users to edit comments, you can delete them and repost a new one.

Deleting a comment on Instagram is slightly different between mobile phones and desktop, but it’s easy to do on both devices. Here’s how.

How to delete and repost a comment on Instagram on mobile

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Locate the comment you would like to delete. Swipe left on the comment if you’re on an iPhone or tap and hold the comment on an Android.

3. You will see two icons appear next to your comment, including a white trash bin against a red or blue background, depending on your mobile device. Tap the trash bin symbol.

caption After you’ve swiped left on your comment, tap the trash bin icon to delete your post. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

4. Your comment will be deleted instantly and a red banner will appear at the top of your screen confirming the action. You can also tap on the red banner to un-delete your comment.

caption Tap on the red banner at the top of the screen to undo the process. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

5. To repost an amended comment, simply tap the text bubble at the bottom of the photo and type in the new text. Click “Post” once you have finished composing the comment.

caption To repost a comment, enter your new note into the text bubble at the bottom of your screen. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

How to delete and repost a comment on Instagram’s website

1. Open up your preferred browser and go to Instagram.com on a Mac or PC.

2. If you’re not already signed in, enter your account details and locate the comment you would like to delete.

3. Hover your mouse over the comment and click on the icon with a series of three dots that appears on the right side of the post.

4. A window will pop up on your screen showing three actionable options: “Report,” “Delete,” and “Cancel.” Click “Delete.”

caption Select “Delete.” source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

5. To repost an amended comment, type into the space that says “Add a comment…” at the bottom of the photo, add your text, and click “Post.”

