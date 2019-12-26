How to edit a drop-down list in Excel, depending on how you created it

caption To edit a drop-down list in Excel, you can use a number of tools depending on how you created the list. source Shutterstock

You can edit a drop-down list in Excel using a few different methods.

It’s easy to edit a drop-down list if it’s based on an Excel table, as the table should update automatically with your edits.

If you want to edit a drop-down list based on a cell range, named range, or manual entries, the process will take a few more steps.

Drop-down lists are very helpful tools in Microsoft Excel, especially for creating forms or providing guidelines for other users.

There are many different ways to create a drop-down list, and accordingly, there are also different methods you might need to use to edit those lists if you want to make changes.

If your list is based on an Excel table, then this process is incredibly simple – just add or delete the items from the table, and Excel will update the drop-down list for you automatically.

However, if your drop-down list is based on a range of cells, a named range, or was entered manually, the process requires a few extra steps.

Here’s how to edit a drop-down list in Excel in each case, using the software on your PC or Mac computer.

How to edit a drop-down list in Excel based on a cell range

1. Go to the worksheet or area of your current worksheet where your list items are, and then add or delete the desired item.

2. Select the cell that contains the drop-down list, then, in the Data menu at the top of your screen, click Data Validation, and select Data Validation again from the menu.

caption In the Data menu, click Data Validation twice. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. In the Settings tab of the pop-up menu, under Source, adjust the cell range to include the new cell you entered data into, or to exclude the one you deleted it from. Then click OK to save your changes.

caption Adjust your data range under Source. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to edit a drop-down list in Excel based on a named range

1. Add a new item to your list, or delete the one you don’t want.

2. Go to the Formulas tab, then select Name Manager.

caption Click on Name Manager. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Select the named range that your drop-down list is based on, and edit the “References” formula to either include the cell you just added, or to exclude the one you deleted. Then click “Close” to save your changes, and “Yes” to confirm.

caption Edit the “Refers To” formula of your named range. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to edit a drop-down list in Excel that was entered manually

1. Under the Data tab, click on Data Validation.

2. In the settings tab of the pop-up window, under Source, add or delete list items as necessary, making sure all items are separated with a comma and nothing else. Then click OK to save your changes.

caption Add or delete items as needed, separating with commas. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

