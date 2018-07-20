Someone finally made a simple way to edit your tweets, inspired by President Trump’s famous ‘covfefe’ typo

source Corey Gwin

For years, Twitter users have been begging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to create a feature that would allow them to edit their tweets after publishing, and thus saving themselves from the embarrassment of a rogue typo, auto-correct mishap, or any other blunder that would ensue as a result of inadequate proofreading.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most prominent advocates of the much-desired “edit button,” and even confronted the social media CEO about it at a party once:

I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2018

However, Twitter has shown no signs of building an edit button – much to the dismay of the social network’s users.

Enter Corey Gwin, a software coder and entrepreneur from California, who took matters into his own hands by creating a Google Chrome extension that allows users to edit their tweets, and delays the publishing of new tweets by ten seconds, giving users a last chance to hit “undo” before the tweet becomes public.

Arguably, the best part of this tool is its title: Covfefe, inspired by President Donald Trump’s befuddling tweet (pictured above) from back in May, which Gwin called “perhaps the most famous typo ever.”

“I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve deleted a tweet immediately after tweeting it because I somehow missed a typo. I’ve always wanted an edit button.” Gwin said in a direct message with Business Insider. “It got me thinking. I got to work. Ridiculousness ensued. Covfefe was born.”

Not long after launching the extension, Gwin took to Twitter to let the world – and Kim – know about his creation.

Unfortunately, Gwin explains, editing a tweet with Cofveve does cause the user to lose any favorites and retweets from the original, and therefore isn’t quite as powerful as the still-elusive edit button that users have been demanding from Dorsey and Twitter itself. But still, it’s a start.

The extension is free, and can be downloaded through Product Hunt by anyone using Google’s Chrome web browser.