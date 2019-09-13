How to manually eject a disc from any Xbox One model using a paperclip

caption To manually eject an Xbox One disc, you’ll need to find your console’s eject button. source Microsoft

If your Xbox One is working properly, all you need to do to eject a disc is press the eject button beside the disc slot.

If your Xbox One isn’t allowing you to eject a disc, shut it down and restart it, then try to eject the game again.

You can also manually eject a disc from an Xbox One console by using a paperclip to press a concealed forced eject button.

When it’s time to switch games, a quick press of your Xbox One’s eject button should be all it takes to remove a disc. The eject button found immediately to the right of the disc slot itself, and requires only a gentle push to use.

If your Xbox One disc fails to eject when you press that button, your first step should be to shut then system down, turn it on again, and then try again to remove the disc. If it still fails, it’s time to get physical.

How to eject a disc from your Xbox One manually

1. Power off the Xbox One and disconnect all cables from the console.

2. Get a large paperclip and uncoil it so you have a straight section at least two inches long.

3. Locate the eject hole, which is located in a different spot depending on what console you have.

If you have an original Xbox One, it’ll be on the side of the console, right next to the disk eject button. You’ll need to be looking at the side of the console directly to find it.

caption You’ll find the original Xbox One’s manual eject button on the side of the console. source Youtube/My Mate VINCE

On a Xbox One S, where the side of the console is filled with holes, you’re going to want to slide your paperclip into hole on the side. It should be the hole that’s seventh from the right and third from the bottom, but if you can’t find it, try holes around that spot. Microsoft themselves recommend starting with “the hole that’s second from the right and second from the bottom.” If you can’t reach the button, try inserting the paperclip at a slight tilt.

caption You’ll find the Xbox One S’ manual eject button in one of the many holes on the side. source YouTube/My Mate VINCE

On the Xbox One X, the manual eject hole is in plain sight, just below the grill on the left side of the console.

4. Insert the paperclip and gently press inward until a sliver of the disc protrudes from the slot.

5. Grab the disc (ideally with a clean, dry cloth) and slide it out of the system.

Make sure you check the disc for any sticky residue, stickers that make it too thick, or any other issues before you play the game again.

