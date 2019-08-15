How to embed a YouTube video into a PowerPoint presentation, depending on the version of your PowerPoint

caption All you need to embed a YouTube video in a PowerPoint is the video’s URL or “iframe” code. source Dado Ruvic/Reuters

You can embed YouTube videos in a PowerPoint presentation using the Video button in the Insert tab of the program’s ribbon.

The embedding process is slightly different depending on which version of PowerPoint you have.

For the latest version of PowerPoint, you need the YouTube video’s URL. For older versions, you need to copy the “iframe” embed code.

Visually enriching a PowerPoint slideshow with charts, images, and video can make any presentation more engaging.

You can embed a locally stored video file in PowerPoint, but that makes the PowerPoint file very large and can cause performance problems. A much better approach: Embed a link to a YouTube video instead.

The exact process depends on which version of PowerPoint you have.

How to embed a YouTube video in PowerPoint 365

1. Find the video you want to embed on YouTube, and copy the entire URL from the web browser’s address bar.

caption To embed a YouTube video in PowerPoint 365, copy the entire URL from the video’s web page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. In PowerPoint, click the “Insert” tab in the ribbon at the top of the screen.

3. Click “Video,” and in the drop-down, choose “Online video…”

caption Choose to insert online video from the Insert tab to add the video to your presentation. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. In the Online Video dialog box, paste the URL of the YouTube video.

caption Paste the video’s URL into the dialog box. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

You can apply a variety of effects to the video preview using the options in the Video Format tab in the ribbon. These options affect the video preview that appears in your slide before the video plays – they do not affect the video when it plays.

How to embed a YouTube video in PowerPoint 2016

If you have Office 2016, the Online Video dialog box looks a little different, and you need to embed the video differently.

1. Find the video you want to embed on YouTube and copy the embed code that begins with “<iframe.” To find that, click “Share,” below the video’s title, and then click “Embed.” Copy the full Embed Video link.

caption Be sure you copy the full iframe embed code if you’re using Office 2016. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. In PowerPoint, click the “Insert” tab in the ribbon at the top of the screen.

3. Click “Video,” and in the drop-down, choose “Online video…”

4. In the Online Video dialog box, paste the embed code into the From a Video Embed Code field.

caption You can paste the embed code or search for a video using keywords. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

You can also use the Search YouTube search box to find a video to embed directly from PowerPoint.

