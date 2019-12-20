How to embed a YouTube video into an email, by sharing a link to attach a video preview

- source
- While you cannot exactly embed a YouTube video into an email, you can share a link that will take the recipient right to the video – or even play it within the email as a YouTube preview.
- To “embed” a YouTube video in email, you’ll just have to copy and paste the link using the Share button on your computer or mobile device.
You can embed a YouTube video into just about any social media format, from a Tweet to a Facebook post.
Interestingly, though, you can’t embed a YouTube video into an email as easily as you can with those other platforms.
Instead of embedding a video into an email itself, when you send a YouTube video via email, you are simply sharing the link.
Here’s how to share a YouTube video through email on your computer or mobile device.
How to embed a YouTube video in email on desktop
To get a link from a YouTube video on your computer, you can click the “SHARE” button and then hit “COPY,” or you can simply copy and paste from the browser bar at the top of the screen.
Now, simply open an email and paste the link into the body. It will come through as a clickable link along with a thumbnail of the video displayed.
How to embed a YouTube video in email on mobile
To share a YouTube video via email from your iPhone or Android phone, click the “Share” button beneath the video pane and select “Email.”
The app will paste the video’s description into an email subject line (which you can edit) and a link into the body of an email. Your phone will always use the primary email account on the device.
