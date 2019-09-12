How to empty trash on your iPad in 4 different apps to free up storage space

caption You should empty trash folders on your iPad in the Photos, Mail, Notes, and Files apps. source Shutterstock

You can empty trash on an iPad in four different apps to free up valuable storage space.

You’ll want to empty trash folders in Photos, Mail, Notes, and Files.

In these four apps, you’ll have to delete selected data first, and then delete the data again from a trash, or “Recently Deleted,” folder.

Running out of storage space can seriously hinder your iPad’s performance.

Not only will you no longer be able to take new pictures and add songs or movies, but you also won’t be able to update most of your apps. Managing your memory usage is very important.

While you have the option to move some of your files to iCloud, even then you’ll eventually have to manage data remaining on your iPad.

To remove extra photos, emails, notes, and files, you will have to delete them twice: once in the main folder for the specific app and a second time from a trash folder.

Here’s how to empty those trash folders on your iPad in four different apps.

How to empty trash on an iPad in Photos

1. Open the Photos app.

2. First, delete any photos that you want to get rid of, either individually or all at once.

3. Then, to empty your photo trash, tap on “Albums” along the bottom.

4. Scroll down to tap on “Recently Deleted” (should be at the very bottom). This will open the Recently Deleted album.

5. Tap on “Select” in the upper right corner.

6. It will then ask you if you want to completely remove them from your iPad by hitting “Delete All.”

caption Select Delete All to wipe your recently deleted photos. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. Tap “Delete All” and your photo trash will be emptied.

How to empty trash on an iPad in Mail

1. Open the Mail app on your iPad.

2. Delete any messages you don’t want from your inbox, or delete all of your emails at once. They will go to your Trash folder.

3. Tap on Mailboxes.

4. Tap on “Trash” under the mailboxes, in the left column. This will show messages in your Trash.

5. Tap on “Edit” in the top of the column.

6. Here you can completely clear out your trash by clicking on “Delete All”.

caption Empty your trash folder in Mail by clicking Delete All. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. A bubble with a red “Delete All” will appear to reconfirm that you want to clear it out. Tap on that and it will be emptied.

How to empty trash on an iPad in Notes

1. Open the Notes app.

2. Tap on the notes you no longer need and hit the trash icon to delete them.

3. Tap on Folders.

4. Tap on “Recently Deleted.”

5. Tap on “Edit” in the top right of the Recently Deleted column.

6. Tap on “Delete All” to empty your Notes trash from your iPad.

caption Press Delete All to get rid of your recently deleted notes. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

A final hiding place for deleted data is in Files. In some cases, you might not even have realized or remembered that you downloaded files.

How to empty trash on an iPad in Files

1. Open the Files app (tap on the icon that looks like a file folder).

2. If you need to delete files, tap on Select, select the files you wish to delete, then tap “Delete” in the lower right corner.

3. To empty the trash, open the “Recently Deleted” subheading in the left column.

4. Tap on Select.

5. Tap “Delete All” in the bottom to empty the folder.

6. A box will ask you to reconfirm if you want to delete the items. By clicking “Delete” in this box, you will fully empty your iPad’s Files trash.

caption Confirm you want to delete the files off your iPad. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

