How to enable Adobe Flash Player on a Mac computer using Safari

caption You can easily enable Adobe Flash Player on your Mac — for now. source Getty

Adobe Flash Player is a plugin that allows you to interact with sites that offer multimedia experiences, like games and animation.

Enabling Adobe Flash Player on your Mac is easily done, provided you have it installed and you know which version of the Safari browser you’re using.

Note, however, that support for Adobe Flash Player will be ending in 2020 – these instructions work for now, but they may soon become outdated once Adobe ends the service.

Here’s what you’ll need to do.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to enable Adobe Flash Player on a Mac using Safari

For these directions, you’ll need to know the version of Safari you’re using. To find out, open Safari, click “Safari” in the top toolbar and then choose “About Safari.”

caption Open the “About Safari” menu to see what version of Safari you’re running. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Here’s what you need to do to enable Adobe Flash Player if you have Safari version 11.0 or newer:

1. First of all, make sure that you have Adobe Flash Player downloaded. Go here if you need it.

2. Open Safari.

3. Click “Safari” in the top toolbar, then choose “Preferences.”

caption Open the program’s Preferences. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Toggle over to “Websites.”

5. If necessary, scroll down to the plugins section in the left toolbar.

6. Check the box to enable Adobe Flash Player.

caption Enable Adobe Flash Player by checking the box. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

From that screen, you’ll also be able to set Adobe Flash Player to automatically stay on, ask you to turn on, or be disabled when you visit other websites.

If you have an earlier version of Safari, you’ll still have to go through Safari’s “Preferences” to enable Flash Player. But instead of using the “Websites” tab, toggle over to the “Security” tab.

Then, make sure that the boxes next to “Enable Javascript” and “Allow Plug-ins” are checked. After that, you’ll either click “Plugin Settings” or “Manage Website Settings” (you’ll see different prompts depending on your version of Safari).

Those with version 10 or newer (but still older than Safari 11) should continue on to step four, as listed above. Those with versions earlier than 10 will need to select the “When visiting other websites” menu, then choose “On” for Adobe Flash Player.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: