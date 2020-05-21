How to enable your camera on Google Hangouts on a computer or mobile device

You can easily enable the camera on Google Hangouts by giving your computer or mobile device permission to access your camera and microphone.

Your computer will have to meet specific requirements to enable a camera on Google Hangouts.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

You can video chat with up to 25 people in Google Hangouts. To make a video call on a desktop, note that there are a variety of system requirements.

A video call works best with a USB web camera – virtual cameras may not work. Google Hangouts is compatible with Mac OS X, Windows, Chrome, Ubantu, and other Dabian-based Linux distributions; and more specifically with Google Chrome, Microsoft Internet Explorer, Safari and Firefox. For Internet Explorer and Safari, you can download the latest plugin via Google’s website for it.

Google Hangouts can be accessed via desktop and mobile. Here’s how to enable the camera on Google Hangouts.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to enable camera on Google Hangouts on a computer

1. Make sure your computer meets the system requirements for Hangouts, outlined above and available here.

2. If you have an external camera, connect it to your computer, again ensuring it meets the requirements.

3. If asked, allow your computer to access the camera and microphone.

4. To start a Google Hangout video call, go to hangouts.google.com. Hit the video icon, and when prompted, indicate that you trust the Google Hangouts plugin.

caption Click “Trust” to enable your camera. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

How to enable camera on Google Hangouts on a mobile device

1. Download the Hangouts app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Open the app, and if prompted, allow your phone to have access to your camera.

2. If the camera is not enabled on your iPhone, you’ll have to manually do it through by first opening the Settings app. Scroll down and select “Hangouts.” Move the “Camera” slider to the right to enable the camera.

On an Android, open your Settings app, tap “Apps & Notifications,” then “App info.” Select the Hangouts app from the list, tap “Permissions,” and toggle on the slider next to “Camera.”

caption You can enable your camera on the Hangouts app page in your Settings. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

3. To begin a video call, open the Hangouts app. Click on the + sign on the bottom right to begin a new chat. Select the video icon at the top of the screen to begin a video chat.

Related coverage from Tech Reference: