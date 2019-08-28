How to enable iMessage on your iPhone to easily send messages to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users

caption It’s easy to enable iMessage on your iPhone, and it should already be enabled if you’re signed in with an Apple ID. source Aleksey Khilko/Shutterstock

When you enable iMessage on your iPhone, you’ll be able to send and receive messages using cellular data or Wi-Fi with other iPhones, or over Wi-Fi with iPads or Mac computers.

iMessage is likely already enabled on your iPhone if you’re signed in with your Apple ID, but you may have turned it off if you want to conserve data.

To enable iMessage on your iPhone, follow the steps below.

In order to send and receive iMessages to your iPhone, iMessage must be enabled.

By doing this, you will associate your phone number with the email address used for your Apple ID or iCloud account. This will allow you to send and receive the “blue text bubbles” when chatting with other iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.

When iMessage is enabled, iMessages are sent using a Wi-Fi connection or cellular data when a Wi-Fi connection is not available.

When iMessage is not enabled, you will receive all messages to your phone as SMS or MMS text messages, if already enabled – which can be beneficial for those with monthly data limits.

If you have recently bought a new iPhone and set it up using your Apple ID already, iMessage will already be enabled and ready to use.

But if iMessage isn’t enabled, here’s how to do it.

How to enable iMessage on iPhone

1. First, unlock your iPhone and launch Settings from the home screen.

2. In Settings, scroll until you find “Messages” and tap.

caption In Settings, find Messages. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. At the top of the screen, find iMessage.

caption At the top, find the iMessage toggle. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. If the slider on the right is green, iMessage is already enabled. If not, tap the slider to enable iMessage.

caption After activation, you will be able to send and receive iMessages to your iPhone source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. After activation, you will now be able to send and receive iMessages on your iPhone.

