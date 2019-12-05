How to enable JavaScript in Google Chrome on your Windows 10 device

It's a good idea to enable JavaScript in Google Chrome on your Windows 10 device so you can fully experience apps and websites.

It's a good idea to enable JavaScript in Google Chrome on your Windows 10 device so you can fully experience apps and websites.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

JavaScript is a programming language used to create dynamic website content. This is any content that moves, changes, or updates on your screen without you having to refresh the page.

JavaScript is used in a lot of advertisements, which is why some people may want to disable it. However, it’s also the reason that your Facebook and Twitter timelines can update on their own or that you can see things like slideshows embedded in blog pages.

If you have JavaScript disabled on your computer, you might be missing out on a lot of what the web pages you visit have to offer. Luckily, it’s pretty simple to turn it on, and there are ways to just disable JavaScript on certain sites.

Here’s how to enable JavaScript in Chrome on Windows 10.

How to enable Javascript in Google Chrome on Windows 10

1. Open Google Chrome on your Windows 10 computer.

2. Click on the three dots at the top-right corner of your screen.

Click the three dots to open the drop-down menu.

Click the three dots to open the drop-down menu.
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Click “Settings,” the third option from the bottom.

Click

Click "Settings."
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. At the bottom, of the sidebar menu on the left, click “Advanced.”

5. At the top of that list, click “Privacy and security.”

Click

Click "Privacy and security."
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Click “Site Settings,” the second option from the bottom.

Click

Click "Site Settings."
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

7. Under the “Permissions” menu, scroll until you find JavaScript.

Click

Click "JavaScript."
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

8. Toggle the switch to “Allowed.” It will turn blue when on.

Toggle to

Toggle to "Allowed."
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Note: If there are any specific sites you don’t want to be able to run JavaScript, just add them to the “Block” list.

Click the

Click the "Add" button to block JavaScript on certain websites.
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

