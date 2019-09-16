How to enable Javascript in Safari on a Mac computer to prevent website errors

caption You can enable Javascript on a Mac by going into your browser’s Preferences menu. source LightField Studios/Shutterstock.com

To enable Javascript on a Mac while using Safari, you’ll need to open Safari and navigate to its Security menu.

Enabling Javascript can help you view web pages properly – without it, many websites and programs may not load.

It should only take a minute or so to enable Javascript in Safari on your Mac.

Javascript is an extremely common programming language that’s used across the internet.

And while it isn’t necessarily required that you enable it in order to use Safari, it’s something that you’ll probably want to do. Otherwise, many websites you visit will look strange, or even broken.

Enabling Javascript in your Mac’s default browser, Safari, is an easy process. In fact, it should only take you only a minute or so to complete.

How to enable Javascript on a Mac

1. Open Safari (it’s the compass icon that, by default, lives in your bottom toolbar).

2. In the top toolbar, select “Safari.”

3. In the dropdown menu, click “Preferences.”

caption Open your Preferences menu from the menu bar. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. Toggle over to the “Security” tab.

5. Check the box next to “Enable Javascript.”

caption Make sure that “Enable Javascript” is checked on. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Once you’ve done that, you can close out the “Preferences” window, and you’re good to go.

If you use more than one browser, you may wish to enable it on those other browsers as well. On Chrome, for example, you’ll still go through the “Preferences” menu at the top of the screen. Then type “Javascript” in the search bar and make sure that it says “Allowed” under “Javascript.”

