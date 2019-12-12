How to export your Google Calendar in 2 different ways, and download it on your computer

caption It’s easy to export your Google Calendar, and you can even export multiple calendars at once. source dennizn / Shutterstock.com

You can export your Google Calendar to download it on your computer in two different ways.

Here’s how to export all of your Google Calendars at once, or just a single calendar.

If you live in your Google Calendar, but want a more tactile or offline-friendly way to access it, exporting it can be a good option.

There are slight differences in the process, however, depending on whether you want to export all of your calendars at once, or just a single calendar. Here’s how to use either method:

How to export all of your Google Calendars at once

Before you get started, be aware that you can’t export your calendar via the Google Calendar app, so you will have to use the desktop version on your Chromebook, PC, or Mac computer.

1. Go to calendar.google.com.

2. Click the gear icon, located toward the top-right side of the calendar, and select “Settings.”

caption Click on Settings in the drop-down menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click “Import & export” in the left sidebar.

caption Select Import & export from the side menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select “Export” under the export section.

caption Click Export. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Your calendars will then download into a ZIP drive which you can open on your computer.

How to export a single Google Calendar

1. Go to calendar.google.com.

2. Locate the desired calendar from the left sidebar.

3. Click the three dots located next to the desired calendar, and select “Settings and sharing.”

caption Click on Settings and sharing. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click “Export calendar.”

caption Export your calendar. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

The events for that calendar will then download onto an ICS file on your computer.

