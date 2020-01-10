How to export your iPhone contacts to an Excel spreadsheet using iCloud

caption You can export all of your iPhone contacts to Excel using iCloud’s website. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

To export your iPhone contacts to an Excel spreadsheet, you should first sync your contacts with iCloud.

From there, you can then download your iCloud contacts and convert them to an Excel-friendly format.

Your contacts will be exported and formatted in an alphabetical, organized manner.

If you’re one of the many people who employs various methods to manage contacts, eventually, it can become necessary to merge them.

For example, Excel is a simple, minimalistic way to organize personal contacts, but if you’re a Apple product user, you’ve inevitably racked up a whole lot of iPhone contacts. Fortunately, you can combine all of your contacts into one spreadsheet by simply syncing your contacts to iCloud, and then exporting them to Excel.

Here are the steps you’ll need to take to export your iPhone contacts to Excel, starting with enabling iCloud syncing.

How to export iPhone contacts to Excel

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap your name at the top to open your Apple ID profile.

3. Tap “iCloud” to go to the settings page.

caption Tap “iCloud.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. You’ll see a list of “Apps Using iCloud.” Enable “Contacts,” which will be near the top of the list, by sliding the toggle to the right so it turns green, and then tap “Merge.”

caption Make sure to select “Merge” so your phone can share data with iCloud, which means that whenever you update a contact on your phone, iCloud will update it too. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Next, you’ll want to use a PC or Mac computer. Open iCloud’s website in your browser, and sign in with your Apple ID.

6. Click “Contacts.”

7. In the bottom-left corner, click the gear icon. Click “Select all,” and then click the icon again and select “Export vCard…”

caption If you simply want a way to create a hard copy, you can also print your iCloud contacts from this menu. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

8. Enter into another tab in your browser the following URL: http://labs.brotherli.ch/vcfconvert/. Select “Choose File” and select your recently-created .vcf file.

caption Click “Choose File.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

9. Next to “Format” choose “CSV” from the dropdown, then “Comma” in the next box, and check the box next to “Add header line.” Then, click “Convert.”

caption The conversion process is a bit tedious, but once you get the hang of it, it’s easy (and free) to use. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

10. After your file has downloaded, you can open it in Excel or Apple Numbers.

caption Your new Excel spreadsheet with your imported contacts. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

If all went accordingly, your iCloud contacts will be sorted in an organized, alphabetical spreadsheet.

