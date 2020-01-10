How to export your iPhone contacts to an Excel spreadsheet using iCloud

By
Emma Witman, Business Insider US
-

You can export all of your iPhone contacts to Excel using iCloud's website.

You can export all of your iPhone contacts to Excel using iCloud’s website.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

If you’re one of the many people who employs various methods to manage contacts, eventually, it can become necessary to merge them.

For example, Excel is a simple, minimalistic way to organize personal contacts, but if you’re a Apple product user, you’ve inevitably racked up a whole lot of iPhone contacts. Fortunately, you can combine all of your contacts into one spreadsheet by simply syncing your contacts to iCloud, and then exporting them to Excel.

Here are the steps you’ll need to take to export your iPhone contacts to Excel, starting with enabling iCloud syncing.

How to export iPhone contacts to Excel

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap your name at the top to open your Apple ID profile.

3. Tap “iCloud” to go to the settings page.

Tap “iCloud.”
Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. You’ll see a list of “Apps Using iCloud.” Enable “Contacts,” which will be near the top of the list, by sliding the toggle to the right so it turns green, and then tap “Merge.”

Make sure to select “Merge” so your phone can share data with iCloud, which means that whenever you update a contact on your phone, iCloud will update it too.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Next, you’ll want to use a PC or Mac computer. Open iCloud’s website in your browser, and sign in with your Apple ID.

6. Click “Contacts.”

7. In the bottom-left corner, click the gear icon. Click “Select all,” and then click the icon again and select “Export vCard…”

If you simply want a way to create a hard copy, you can also print your iCloud contacts from this menu.

If you simply want a way to create a hard copy, you can also print your iCloud contacts from this menu.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

8. Enter into another tab in your browser the following URL: http://labs.brotherli.ch/vcfconvert/. Select “Choose File” and select your recently-created .vcf file.

Click “Choose File.”
Emma Witman/Business Insider

9. Next to “Format” choose “CSV” from the dropdown, then “Comma” in the next box, and check the box next to “Add header line.” Then, click “Convert.”

The conversion process is a bit tedious, but once you get the hang of it, it's easy (and free) to use.

The conversion process is a bit tedious, but once you get the hang of it, it’s easy (and free) to use.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

10. After your file has downloaded, you can open it in Excel or Apple Numbers.

Your new Excel spreadsheet with your imported contacts.

Your new Excel spreadsheet with your imported contacts.
Emma Witman/Business Insider

If all went accordingly, your iCloud contacts will be sorted in an organized, alphabetical spreadsheet.

