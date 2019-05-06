How to make FaceTime calls on your iPad

caption FaceTime can connect you with people around the world, and an iPad can be a great vehicle for it. source Apple

Placing FaceTime video calls with an iPad is a great way to connect with people, as the large, crisp screens make the other party seem almost present there with you.

You can also use the FaceTime app to place audio calls, turning your iPad into a veritable phone with no calling plan required.

Unlike iPhones, iPads can’t connect to cellular networks, so you will need to have Internet access to make FaceTime work.

The FaceTime app that comes preloaded on every recent iPhone and iPad is one of the greatest tools we have for staying connected to one another. While in decades past, the real time video call was the thing of science fiction, today it is such a commonplace option most of us take video calling for granted. That is, right up until it’s time to start a FaceTime session on a new iPad, and we realize we actually don’t know how to use it.

Don’t worry, using FaceTime on iPads is as easy as a few taps. But first, if you’re scrolling left and right on your iPad and just can’t find your FaceTime app, make sure it’s not locked by parental settings. Click the Settings app, then tap “Screen Time,” then “Content & Privacy Restrictions” (you’ll likely need a password here) to make sure FaceTime is allowed.

And if you still can’t find it, just download FaceTime onto your iPad from the app store. After that, it couldn’t be much easier to use FaceTime on an iPad.

How to make a FaceTime call on iPad

1. Tap the FaceTime app to launch it.

2. Tap the blue “+” icon at the top of the screen.

3. Type in the name (if you’re FaceTiming a contact), email address, or phone number of the person you wish to reach.

4. Tap the “Audio” or “Video” button to send the call.

Assuming the person on the receiving end accepts, you will then be connected, either in a live video chat wherein you can see through their iPad or iPhone’s screen-side camera and they yours, or an audio call where you can speak but neither party can see one another.

And if you wish to start a group conversation, simply hit the blue “+” before placing the call and enter another contact, email, or number. You can have up to 32 people on a group FaceTime session, though your screen will be pretty cluttered if you actually go with that many people.

