How to reset your Google Pixel to its factory settings, and then restore your data if needed

Knowing how to factory reset a Google Pixel can help fix issues with your phone, or protect your data before you sell your phone.

Before you get started, there are steps you should take to preserve your data, like backing up your information to your Google account.

Here’s everything you need to know to perform a factory reset on your Google Pixel phone, and recover your data afterwards.

Whether you’ve run into technical glitches on your phone, or you’ve sold it and want to make sure the new owner can’t access your data, a factory reset is a useful trick to know.

Here’s what you should know about factory resetting a Google Pixel, and what you should do before and after to preserve your data.

How to factory reset a Google Pixel phone

Before you can factory reset, it’s a good idea to backup your data, and take note of your Google account username and password (so you can access that saved data, whether you plan on using that phone again or getting a new one). For info on how to backup your Google Pixel, check out our article, “How to set up automatic backups for your Google Pixel, and save an unlimited amount of photos and videos.”

You should also put your phone on its charger – as resetting can take up to an hour, and you don’t want to lose power halfway through.

When you’re ready, here’s how to reset your Pixel:

1. Swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the gear icon to get into your Settings app.

caption Open Settings by tapping the gear icon. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Select “System” and then “Reset options.”

caption Navigate to the Reset options menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Choose “Erase all data (factory reset)” and then “Reset Phone” (you may have to enter your phone’s PIN, password or pattern to confirm this action).

caption Tap “Erase all data” and confirm to start the factory reset. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Erase everything” to get your Pixel back to factory settings.

How to restore a Google Pixel after a factory reset

After the reset process is complete, you’ll need to restart your phone and restore the backed up data using your Google account login information.

To do that, you’ll need to have a Wi-Fi connection, and follow the on-screen restart instructions. When you get to the “Copy apps and data” section, select “Next” and then “Can’t use old phone.”

Then, under “Copy another way,” tap “Ok” and then “A backup from the Cloud.” You’ll then be able to sign back into your Google account and access that backed up data by following the remaining instructions.

