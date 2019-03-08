20 products and apps we swear by to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up well-rested

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Ever since I graduated high school and college, I’ve been steadily getting more hours of sleep per day, and boy do I appreciate those extra hours. I’ve realized how important sleep is for everything from skin health and mood to energy and memory retention (turns out all-nighters usually don’t help you ace the final), which is why I’m now especially frustrated on those nights when I can’t fall asleep right away and clock in my precious eight hours.

Your body should be in the optimal state to rest – calm, relaxed, warm (but not too warm), and still – not tossing, turning, and getting yourself worked up. Everyone has their own little tricks to help them achieve this ideal sleeping state, so I consulted the rest of the Insider Picks team to learn about their secrets.

It’s not surprising that many of their essential products are the ones directly related to sleeping: pillow, comforters, and mattress toppers, for example. Auxiliary products and apps also help our team out, whether they fill the air with soothing scents and sounds or make your body feel extra comfortable.

For some of the top products that can help you get the best sleep, check out these in-depth Insider Picks buying guides:

These are the 20 products and apps the Insider Picks team uses to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up well-rested.

A soft, cooling mattress topper

KLOUDES Mattress Topper (King), $149, available at Amazon

“Even though I have back pain and logically understand that I should be sleeping on a firm mattress, I live by a mantra of ‘the squishier, the better.’ My partner finds this mattress topper to be a little too soft for her liking – especially on top of an already pretty plush mattress – but I love it.

Normally I have a hard time falling asleep because it takes me forever to figure out how I want to configure my sheets and blankets to account for our room’s ever-changing temperature. But because this topper is made from a cooling foam that helps regulate warmth, I have a much easier time getting comfortable and settling in. It also diffuses some of the body heat we each give off at night so neither of us wake up sweaty anymore.” -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A convenient pillow spray you can bring anywhere

ThisWorks Deep Pillow Spray, 75ml, $24.65, available at Amazon

“I’ve lent this spray out to friends, roommates, and family to help them sleep, and I’ve always had trouble getting it back from them. The power blend of lavender, vetivert and chamomile is unbelievably soothing, and it helps set up a sleep routine for me that signifies to my body it’s time to relax.” -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A travel pillow so you can finally fall asleep on your flight

Trtl Pillow, $29.99, available at Amazon

“At first glance, the Trtl pillow looks nothing like a pillow. It seems more like a scarf or blanket, and in some ways, that’s actually what it is. A soft, lightweight fleece wrap hides and cushions a plastic neck support on one side, which rests on either shoulder or your chest to keep your head in a comfortable position.

The neck support consists of a few stiff ribs on one end of the scarf. To use the Trtl, simply place the ribs in the position you find most comfortable, then wrap the scarf around your neck. Velcro on the other end of the ribs holds the wrap in place while you doze off. The ribs have a little bit of flexibility to eliminate any pressure points or discomfort.” –David Slotnick, Insider Picks senior reporter

A hybrid pillow

Leesa Hybrid Pillow, $99, available at Leesa

“Leesa’s hybrid pillow is pretty much my dream pillow. The gel pillow base is firm enough to make me feel like I’m still sleeping on my memory foam pillow, but the soft, quilted down alternative topper makes it more comfortable to rest my head on the pillow at night. I’ve been using it for a few months now and I’ve never slept better.” -Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

Incense sticks

Nag Champa Incense Sticks, $11.77, available at Amazon

“I was recently gifted an incense holder, and I’ve been getting used to the happy luxury of falling asleep to the calming smells of sandalwood and jasmine. I use candles, too, but this is my cautious option for when I’m already feeling drowsy.” -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A pillow that strikes the balance between down and memory foam

Casper Pillow, $75, available at Casper

“I’m a light sleeper who changes her position all night long, so I need a pillow that can truly keep up with me. Casper’s pillow is arguably the best I’ve tried so far. The first night I slept on the pillow I started out on my left side, then moved onto my back some hours later, and ultimately woke up on my right side staring into the face of my very hungry cat.

So I can confirm that Casper’s claim that it made a pillow that works in every position is true. It’s a really nice marriage of a regular down pillow and a memory foam pillow – simultaneously fluffy and firm, and very comfortable.” -Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy for Insider Picks

A good old-fashioned crossword puzzle

The New York Times Take It Easy Crossword Puzzles: 75 Easy Puzzles, $8.99, available at Target

“I do a crossword puzzle pretty much every night to help me wind down. Not only is it good for my long-term cognitive function, it’s also the perfect way to tire my mind after a long day (without resorting to screens). I suggest doing them with a gentle light on once you’re already in bed – that way you can just zonk out as soon as you’re ready.” –Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Chamomile herbal tea and a brewing basket to make it

New Moon Tea Co. Sweet Dreams Herbal Tea, $9.91, available at Etsy

Finum Brewing Basket, $10.99, available at Amazon

“I like to brew this hand-blended chamomile herbal tea a few hours before bedtime. The tea relaxes and hydrates me at the same time, so I can sleep well and sip away the stress of the day. My best friend actually bought me this tea for Christmas last year, and I’ve been a huge fan ever since. I love the mix of chamomile with lavender, spearmint, rose, licorice, and lemon balm.

If you’ve never used loose-leaf tea before, you’ll also need Finum’s brewing basket or a nice teapot with a brewing basket to make it.” -Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

A fluffy, comfortable bathrobe

Snowe Bathrobe, $98, available at Snowe ( all orders placed now will ship by 10/31)

Alternative: Parachute Classic Bathrobe, $99, available at Parachute

“I hate to say it, but as I’ve mentioned in my full review, I’ll pull on this fluffy, luxurious Snowe robe after a shower and settle into bed for a few Netflix episodes before doing my nightly routine in earnest. I can’t count how many times I’ve woken up in it eight hours later. It’s more absorbent than my towels and dangerously comfy.” -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A diffuser you can plug into any USB port

GuruNanda Natural Mist USB Wall Plug-In Diffuser, $24.99, available at GuruNanda

“I’ve found that aromatherapy significantly affects my mood, which is why I use this convenient diffuser to calm my mind and body down, especially if I’m feeling stressed or upset. It’s easy to operate by screwing the bottle directly into the top of the diffuser, then flipping it over so the oil starts dripping. After that, just plug it into a USB port or USB adapter in a wall outlet to start diffusing your favorite essential oil.

Because of the plug-in feature, you can bring the diffuser anywhere. If you have trouble falling asleep in unfamiliar places such as hotels, it’s an easy way to make your body feel more at ease.” –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A reading app

Scribd Monthly Membership, $8.99/month, available at Scribd

“I hate feeling idle, and that becomes a problem at bedtime. Instead of relying on TV shows, I’ve started setting a sleep timer on audiobooks in my favorite reading app and letting that lull me to sleep. I don’t think I’ve ever lasted more than five minutes awake.” -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A down pillow

Boll & Branch Medium/Firm Pillow, $80+, available at Boll & Branch

“I didn’t know how much of a difference a pillow could make until I tried one sent to us from Boll and Branch. My neck feels supported in a way it never did when sleeping on other pillows, and that’s helped me get to sleep faster and wake up more refreshed. Beyond support, it also happens to be the most comfortable pillow I’ve ever used, which makes reading in bed and other pre-sleep activities that much more enjoyable.” -Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

Stretchy, moisture-wicking joggers you could get away with wearing outside

Tommy John Go Anywhere Jogger, $148, available at Tommy John

“I’m pretty selective with what I wear to bed, but lately I’ve been sleeping in Tommy John’s Go Anywhere Jogger, which is another Insider Picks favorite. It’s light and feels soft on my skin, so I change out of my work clothes and right into it within a few minutes of walking into my apartment.

Unlike traditional pajama bottoms, this Jogger is perfectly acceptable to wear during a quick walk to the corner store, but is so comfortable I never feel the need to take it off to go to sleep. A solid win-win.” -Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

A white noise app

“Maybe it’s because I’m a New Yorker and used to hearing sirens and the piercing screeches of subway trains coming to a halt, but my mind needs background noise to fully relax at night. Right before I’m ready to go to bed, I pair a white noise app called Noisli via Bluetooth to my speaker. I customized a setting that emits the soothing sounds of wind and light rain all night long.” -Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy for Insider Picks

A warm yet breathable comforter that’s surprisingly affordable

source Amazon

“This highly-rated comforter is warm, soft, and breathable – and such a bargain at $26. I’ve slept with the comforter by itself as well as with a duvet cover for two months now, and both versions have allowed me to settle into bed more quickly than ever because this blanket is so comfortable.

It’s made from alternative down, prevents dust accumulation, and is resistant to bacteria, making it the optimal choice for people who are sensitive to allergens.” –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Pajamas that athletes use to recover from workouts

Under Armour Athlete Recovery Pants, $59.99, available at Under Armour

Under Armour Athlete Recovery 3/4 Sleeve Henley, $59.99, available at Under Armour

“I go to the gym at least three times during the week after work, so I’m pretty sore by the time I’m ready for bed. Instead of wearing normal pajamas or loungewear, the Ultra Comfort Pants and 3/4 Henley have become my favorite pieces to sleep in. They’re extremely soft, stretchy, and have a next-to-skin fit, without being too tight.

In addition to basic comfort, they do a great job at preventing me from waking up with lingering soreness or pain from the gym. They have a bioceramic print on the inside, which reflects Far Infrared – a type of energy that is proven to promote cell regrowth in the body. You can read my full review here.” –Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

The Ambient Noise Alexa skill

Ambient Noise, free to enable, available at Amazon

Amazon Echo, $99.99, available at Amazon

Our vice president of commerce, Breton Fischetti, calls this free Alexa skill “fantastic.” You can play the sounds of thunderstorms, crickets, birds, a fireplace, and even a washing machine, along with many other high-quality ambient noises. Your Amazon device will play the noise until you tell Alexa to stop, but you can also set specific time durations.

Micromodal lounge pants

MeUndies Women’s Lounge Pant, $68, available at MeUndies

“Unless I’m wearing some version of recovery compression clothes to bed, I rely on these MeUndies loungers. I bought them based off of many, many recommendations from coworkers and wasn’t disappointed. They’re incredibly soft, feel like nothing, and don’t trap heat. Their underwear is also awesome for bedtime, as well as Tommy John’s and Everlane’s.” -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A stretchy tank top

Tommy John Lounge Tank, $46, available at Tommy John

“I’m obsessed with this soft, super stretchy tri-blend tank. It clings to my body nicely instead of restrictively and it doesn’t hurt that it has a flattering v-neck so I don’t feel like a slob in bed. The thin, barely noticeable hems and lack of clothing tags are blessings that ensure optimal comfort. I’m always reluctant to change out of it in the morning.” –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

An e-reader with adjustable brightness settings

Kindle Paperwhite, $99.99, available at Amazon

“I try to end every night with a good story. My Kindle goes with me everywhere, including in bed. It has a high-resolution 300 ppi display so I’m not squinting at the words on the page, and the brightness settings let me adjust the light to whatever level I’m comfortable with. Since it only weighs seven ounces, my arm is relaxed, not strained.” -Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter