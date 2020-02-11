How to fast forward on your Apple TV in nearly any app, with either type of remote

caption It’s easy to fast forward on an Apple TV. source Hadrian/Shutterstock

You can fast forward on an Apple TV using the buttons on the remote – however, what you’ll need to press depends on which type of remote you have.

You can fast forward on an Apple TV frame-by-frame, or seconds at a time.

Some programs can also be fast forwarded chapter-by-chapter.

In most Apple TV apps, you can fast forward as well as rewind the content that you watch. This includes apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and more.

The biggest exception is when watching you’re watching live TV – obviously, you can’t fast forward past whatever’s currently broadcasting. However, you can still likely pause it, and then fast forward when you resume.

To fast forward on an Apple TV, you’ll just need to use the remote. Here’s how.

How to fast forward on an Apple TV

Depending on when you bought your Apple ID, you’ll have a different remote – either the Siri/Apple TV remote, or the Apple Remote. The names may be similar, but they don’t look alike much at all.

Luckily, you can tell them apart easily. The Siri/Apple TV remote has a large touchpad at the top of the remote, as well as a microphone button. The Apple Remote has a large black circle at the top.

Here’s how to fast forward with the Siri/Apple TV Remote:

When watching a show on Apple TV, you can fast forward by clicking the right side of the touchpad.

Pushing down hard once will either move to the next chapter, or skip ahead ten seconds.

Holding down the right side of the touchpad will make your Apple TV begin fast forwarding. When you’ve reached the part you want, press either the Play/Pause button, or press down in the center of the touchpad.

In many apps, you can also press the Play/Pause button to highlight the show or movie’s timeline, and then swipe your finger across the touchpad to fast forward or rewind.

caption You’ll want to use the right side of the touchpad for most fast forwarding. source Apple

And to fast forward with the older Apple Remote:

The Apple Remote has arrow buttons at the top that can be used to fast forward. Pressing the right arrow once will skip forward chapter-by-chapter, while holding it down will fast forward until you let go or press Play/Pause.

caption Use the right button on the Apple Remote. source Apple

