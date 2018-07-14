How to find and use the All Terrain Karts in ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Season 5

source Epic Games

Creators of “Fortnite: Battle Royale” introduced the game’s first fast-moving vehicle made specifically for teams of four players this week, as part of the transition to Battle Pass Season 5.

In keeping with the game’s goofy, we-don’t-take-ourselves-too-seriously style, that vehicle came in the form of what Epic Games calls an “All Terrain Kart” – ATK for short – a very fancy name for a simple golf cart.

The carts are a game-changer for the Fortnite, as the first mode of transportation large enough to carry your whole squad across the island, all while quickly escaping attackers pursuing you on foot.

Here’s everything we know about the new golf carts, and how to use them:

Finding the carts shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if you know where to look. There are tons of them scattered throughout the map. I often saw three or four in a single round.

source Screenshot / Business Insider

The hot spots seem to be Lazy Links – which is no surprise because there’s a golf course there, after all – and Paradise Palms, although you can find them in smaller numbers all over the island.

Carts can be found in every mode of the game, but are ideal for playing “squads” mode with up to three of your friends, because one person can drive while the other teammates build ramps to drive up or shoot at enemies as you pass by.

After finding a golf cart, you simply hit your equip button (Y if you’re using the Nintendo Switch, like I was) while standing on the driver’s side and you’re on your way!

source Screenshot / Business Insider

I was a little underwhelmed the first time I nabbed one, because they’re actually not much faster than the shopping carts, and tip over quite easily. Although, I was using the Nintendo Switch while trying them out, so I was definitely more prone to over-correcting on the steering than a person playing on a PC might be.

However, the carts are really quiet, which is a nice change from lots of other battle royale games, in which riding in a loud vehicle will immediately give your position away.

You can’t wield any weapons or pick up any materials while in the driver’s seat, but you can switch seats while the cart is in motion, just like the shopping carts.

source Screenshot / Business Insider

I spent a couple rounds simply using my cart to avoid other players and to go check out all the new scenery around the island.

On one of my site seeing journeys, I found that the carts can actually drive through water at top speed, which is nice.

After I had leisurely explored the new sections of the island, I decided to put Fortnite’s newest vehicle through a stress test.

source Screenshot / Business Insider

Two months ago, when the game introduced shopping carts as its first official fast-moving vehicle, lots of players found that a bug allowed the carts to save them from fall damage, and in some cases, even gunfire.

Since then, Epic has fixed many of the issues players experienced with the shopping carts, but they can still prevent damage from a long fall, at least for the player standing in the cart’s basket.

I knew I would need to test whether the same would be true for the golf carts…

…so I did everything I could to try and get hurt while driving one. This meant driving directly up sheer cliffs…

source Screenshot / Business Insider

…flipping over…

source Screenshot / Business Insider

…rolling down hills…

source Screenshot / Business Insider

…and nose-diving off as many cliffs as I could find.

source Screenshot / Business Insider

Surprisingly, none of the abuse caused me to lose any health points. By the end of it all, the cart was pretty messed up, but still drive-able.

source Screenshot / Business Insider

And then, suddenly, I saw a glimmer of light off in the distance. Could it be?

source Screenshot / Business Insider

It was! I had spotted a rift on the side of the mountain near the new viking village, presenting the perfect opportunity to test whether the golf carts can be teleported along with their drivers.

source Screenshot / Business Insider

Turns out, they can! I flew through time and space with my golf cart in tow, only to be spat back out by a rift floating above the mountain.

source Screenshot / Business Insider

Because I was driving the cart, I never got the prompt to pull my parachute. My cart and I dropped onto the island like a rock, but I didn’t take any fall damage!

source Screenshot / Business Insider

The golf carts are a great addition to the game, particularly for those who like to play squads mode, and will no-doubt inspire many hours of hilarious stunt driving YouTube videos in the very near future.

Another bonus is that the roof of the cart serves as a trampoline-like bouncepad. Jump on top of the cart and you can propel yourself into the air, offering a better shooting angle or a quick way to get onto higher obstacles.