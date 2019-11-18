How to find your Apple Watch’s serial number using your Apple Watch or iPhone

- source
While generally speaking, knowing the serial number of your Apple Watch isn’t necessarily something you’ll need, being able to find it is important should the need arise.
After all, the serial number is the definitive way of identifying your watch and letting you know which model you have. It can also be important when cashing in on a warranty or insurance policy you’ve taken out on the device, both of which will likely be tied to the watch’s serial number.
There are several ways you can find out your Apple Watch‘s serial number, both on the device itself and via your iPhone. Each method is simple and straightforward and will get you the info you need in just a few seconds. Here’s how to do it.
How to find your Apple Watch‘s serial number using your Apple Watch
1. Press the Apple Watch’s digital crown to launch the app home screen.
2. Find the Settings app, which looks like a small cog wheel, and tap it to open.
3. Scroll down and tap “General.”
4. Tap “About.”
5. Scroll down to the “Serial Number” section and your device’s serial number will be listed below.
If you don’t have your Apple Watch handy at the moment but still want to know the device’s serial number, you can do so via your paired iPhone.
How to find your Apple Watch’s serial number using your iPhone
1. Tap the Watch app on your iPhone’s home screen to open it.
2. Under the “My Watch” tab, scroll down to find “General,” and tap to open.
3. Tap “About.” The watch’s serial number will be displayed on this screen.
