How to find your friends’ birthdays on Facebook using your computer or mobile phone

caption If you use your computer, you can find a list of all of your Facebook friends’ birthdays in one place. source Shutterstock

You can find your friends’ birthdays on Facebook in just a few steps, using either your computer or mobile phone.

in just a few steps, using either your computer or mobile phone. In the Facebook app, however, you can only find an individual’s birthday by going to their profile.

app, however, you can only find an individual’s birthday by going to their profile. Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If Facebook is good for anything, it’s for keeping track of when your friends’ birthdays are. However, finding those birthdays can be difficult.

You can easily find your friends’ birthdays on Facebook by checking your calendar, or by going to each individual friend’s profile.

Here’s how to find birthdays on a desktop or mobile device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to find birthdays on Facebook on a computer

1. Go to facebook.com on your Mac or PC and log into your account.

2. Select “Events” in the left sidebar.

caption Click “Events.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click on “Birthdays” in the left sidebar.

caption Click on “Birthday” to see a list of your friends’ birthdays. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You’ll then see a list of upcoming birthdays for your friends and family members, as well as those which have recently passed. Alternatively, if you’re just looking for a specific person’s birthday, you could go into the “About” section of their profile, assuming they made that information public.

With the latest Facebook app update, you can no longer see all of your friend’s birthdays at once. However, depending on the person’s profile and privacy settings, you can find an individual’s birthday.

Here’s how to find an individual’s birthday on Facebook using your mobile device.

How to find birthdays on Facebook on a mobile device

1. Open the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android and log in, if you aren’t already.

2. Navigate to the profile of the user you want to find a birthday for by tapping the magnifying glass icon at the top of the page and searching for their name.

caption Tap the magnifying glass icon. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Once on the person’s profile, tap the three dots next to “See Name’s About Info.”

caption Tap the three dots to navigate to the next page. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. If the person has it enabled, you should see their birthday under the “Basic Info” tab on the next page.

caption This is where you should be able to find your friend’s birthday. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: