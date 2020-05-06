How to find your list of blocked people on Instagram and unblock accounts

- source
- Dmitry Shundeev/Shutterstock
- You can find your list of blocked people on Instagram by navigating to the “Privacy” section of your profile settings.
- Instead of searching for each blocked account individually, the list allows you to see all the accounts you’ve ever blocked quickly and easily.
- Tap on any blocked Instagram account and you’ll be brought to their profile page where you can unblock them.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Just like any social media platform, Instagram has a blocking feature that prevents accounts from finding your profile, story, or posts.
There are myriad reasons why you might block someone, but they all get compiled onto a single list where they’re out of sight and out of mind.
Once you’ve forgotten them, how can you find them again if you decide you want to unblock someone?
Here’s how to do it.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Apple)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $859.99 at Walmart)
How to find your list of blocked people on Instagram
1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device.
2. Go to your profile page.
3. Tap the Menu button in the upper right-hand corner
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
4. Tap “Settings.”
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
5. Tap “Privacy.”
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
6. Tap “Blocked Accounts.”
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
7. This will bring you to a list of your blocked accounts.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
8. Tap an account and proceed to their profile to unblock their account.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to see a list of users you’ve blocked on Facebook in 5 simple steps
-
‘Who blocked me on Instagram?’: How to figure out if you’ve been blocked, and by whom
-
How to see the blocked contacts on your iPhone for 4 different apps
-
How to see messages from a blocked number on an iPhone, and filter messages from unknown senders
-
How to tell if someone has blocked you on Snapchat