How to find your contacts on Twitter to connect with people you know

caption You can find your contacts on Twitter by syncing the contacts in your phone. source Reuters

It’s easy to find your contacts on Twitter to connect with people you already know but aren’t yet following on the platform.

Since people sign up for Twitter using an email or phone number, when you sync the contacts in your phone, Twitter can more easily find your friends’ accounts so that you can follow them.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve just started a Twitter account, or you’ve had one for a while but your feed is a little dead, you may want to consider uploading the contacts from your phone, so that you can find more people you know to follow.

When you open your Twitter account, you enter a phone number, an email or both. Those remain attached to your account – the same goes for anybody else who has one. So, when you sync your contacts, Twitter will show you any accounts associated with the emails or numbers you have in your phone, to help you find your friends. Once Twitter uploads your contacts, it will be able to suggest people you know to follow.

Here’s how to find your contacts on Twitter.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to find your contacts on Twitter

1. Open the Twitter mobile app.

2. Tap your profile icon in the top left corner to bring up the menu.

caption Tap your profile icon. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. On the menu, tap “Settings and privacy.”

caption Tap “Settings and privacy.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. From the Settings and Privacy menu, under your username, tap “Privacy and safety.”

caption Tap “Privacy and safety.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Scroll down and tap “Discoverability and contacts.”

caption Scroll to tap “Discoverability and contacts.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Toggle the “Sync address book and contacts” switch to the on position.

caption Turn on “Sync address book and contacts.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

7. To complete the process, tap “Sync contacts,” then tap OK to confirm.

caption Tap “Sync contacts. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

To view your contacts after you sync them, simply go back to the same place you were in step six. All of your contacts will be shown; you can choose who to follow from among them.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: