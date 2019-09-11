How to find coordinates on Google Maps on your phone or computer, to identify and share an exact location

caption It may be helpful to find coordinates on Google Maps if you want to share your exact location. source Shutterstock

You can find coordinates on Google Maps to give you the exact positioning (the latitude and longitude) of any location.

It’s easy to find coordinates on Google Maps on your phone or computer, and you can copy and paste your coordinates to share a precise location with others.

It may have been a while since your last geography class, but latitude, longitude, and the Global Positioning System (GPS) likely play a vital role in your daily life – especially if you are an avid Google Maps user.

Getting the GPS coordinates for a specific location using Google Maps is easy, and can be helpful if you are looking for a very specific place, like a precise location in a park where your friends are, or a house in the mountains on a large piece of property.

Here’s how to find coordinates on Google Maps and copy them so you can share your exact location on your phone or computer.

How to find coordinates on Google Maps on the mobile app

1. Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Enter the location, or select and hold to drop a pin on the map of the location you want the coordinates for.

3. Scroll down to find the coordinates.

caption Drop a pin or search the name of location, then scroll down to find the coordinates. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Tap the coordinates to copy to your phone’s clipboard.

caption Tap to copy to your phone’s clipboard. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Paste the coordinates in the search bar at the top of the screen.

You can also share these coordinates with others by pasting them in a text message or email, which can be helpful if you want to share a very specific location with friends.

How to find coordinates on Google Maps on your computer

1. Open your preferred browser.

2. Go to https://www.google.com/maps.

3. Type in the location you want the coordinates for.

4. Right click on the red balloon (the location pin) to access the menu.

5. Click “What’s Here?”

caption Right click to access the location menu and click on “What’s Here?” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. A new box will appear and the location’s coordinates will be in blue print.

caption The coordinates will appear at the bottom. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. Click on the coordinates.

8. A new destination box will appear on the left with the coordinates you’ve selected.

caption A new destination box will appear with the coordinates you’ve selected. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

9. Double tap on the coordinates and then press Command C to copy to your clipboard.

