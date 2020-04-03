How to find the IMEI number on your Android device in 2 different ways

caption You can find the IMEI number on an Android in two ways. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can easily find the IMEI on an Android by dialing or through the settings.

IMEI stands for international mobile equipment identity, and it’s a number that is unique to your device.

You’ll want to keep a copy of your phone’s IMEI number in case your device is ever lost or stolen.

In the event that your phone is ever lost or stolen, you can provide the IMEI number to authorities to help identify your device or to your network provider so that they can lock the phone and render it useless to the thief.

The IMEI number is usually printed on the box that your phone came in, but if you’ve already thrown that away you can still use your device to find your IMEI. Here’s how.

How to find the IMEI number on an Android by dialing

1. Open Phone app on your Android.

2. Dial “*#06#” on your keypad.

caption Use your keypad to dial “*#06#.” source Christina Liao/Business Insider

3. A box will automatically pop up that displays several numbers, including the IMEI.

caption Once you’ve dialed *#06# into your keypad, a box will automatically pop up and display your phone’s IMEI number. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

How to find the IMEI number on an Android via Settings

1. Open the Settings app on your Android.

2. Tap “About Phone.”

3. Scroll down and you’ll find the number listed under “IMEI.”

source Christina Liao/Business Insider

