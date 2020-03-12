How to find your liked pages on Facebook on a computer or mobile device

caption You can see your liked pages on Facebook to adjust how your profile page represents you. source Facebook

It’s easy to find your liked pages on Facebook to keep track of your “likes” from over the years.

You can see a list of the Facebook pages you’ve liked on both a computer and mobile device.

You’ve probably liked a lot of pages over the years on Facebook.

When Facebook first started, liking a page was a way to tell people your preferences and hobbies. People liked movies, TV shows, bands, activities, and even common actions such as “going to tell someone something and then forgetting what you were going to tell them.”

Now, when you like a page, be it for a group, restaurant, or something else entirely, it’s more so to follow those pages and keep yourself updated. People still like their favorite bands and TV shows, but they also like pages such as “existential despair” because the page posts funny memes.

Your likes also serve more purposes nowaday for new features such as Facebook Dating, where potential matches can see if you two share the same interests.

You may be wondering just which and how many pages you’ve liked – and maybe thinking about cleaning up and getting rid of a few. The easiest way to do that is to view all your liked pages.

Here’s how to find liked pages on Facebook.

How to find liked pages on Facebook on a computer

1. Go to your Facebook profile page on a Mac or PC.

2. Under your cover photo on the far right, click the dropdown menu labeled “About.”

3. From the dropdown menu, near the bottom, select “Likes.”

caption Click “Likes” from the dropdown menu. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. You will now see a list of all your liked pages. If you want to, you can use the categories at the top to sort them.

caption Use the categories at the top to sort how you view. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to find liked pages on Facebook on a mobile device

1. Go to your Facebook profile page on your phone.

2. Under your public About Info, tap the three dots labeled “See Your About Info.”

caption Tap “See Your About Info” on your profile page. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Scroll down until you get to Likes, then tap “See All.”

caption Scroll to “Likes” and tap “See All” to view all your likes. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

