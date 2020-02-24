How to find your ‘Liked’ songs on Spotify in 2 ways, and keep track of all the music you love

caption It’s easy to find your Liked Songs on Spotify. source Proxima Studio/Shutterstock

To find your “Liked” songs on Spotify, you simply need to open up one of your “Liked Songs” playlists.

These playlists are created automatically for all Spotify users, and contain every song you’ve “Liked.”

There’s one playlist available for songs you’ve “Liked” while browsing for music normally, and another playlist for songs you’ve “Liked” while listening to a Spotify radio station.

There are millions of songs on Spotify, so it’s not hard to find a track or two that you like. And luckily, once you find a song that agrees with you, it doesn’t just have to fade away.

You can “Like” a song on Spotify by clicking the heart icon next to its name. Your “Liked” songs are then saved into two playlists, so that you always have easy access to them. You just have to know where to find this playlist.

Here’s how to find both using the Spotify desktop app for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to find your Liked Songs on Spotify using the desktop app

1. Open Spotify on your Mac or PC and log into your account if needed.

2. Look at the left sidebar, underneath the “Your Library” heading. You should find an option labeled “Liked Songs.”

3. Scroll down to the “Playlists” heading to look for an option called “Liked from Radio.” If you haven’t used the radio function much, it might not be here.

4. Click either of these options to find your “Liked” songs.

caption You’ll have two options for finding your “Liked” songs: “Liked Songs” and “Liked From Radio.” source William Antonelli/Business Insider

How to find your Liked Songs on Spotify using the mobile app

1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device and log in if needed.

2. Toggle over to the “Your Library” section in the bottom toolbar. It’s the rightmost option.

3. This will bring up all your playlists. Tap “Liked Songs” at the top, or “Liked From Radio,” which you may have to scroll down to find.

caption In “Your Library,” you’ll be shown all your playlists under the “Playlists” header. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

