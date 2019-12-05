How to find your Mac computer’s serial number in 3 different ways

- source
- You can find a Mac’s serial number both through the About This Mac menu, and by locating the number on the physical device.
- As long as your Mac is connected to your Apple ID account, you should also be able to find the serial number even if you’re not at the computer through the Apple ID website.
- You’ll need to know your Mac computer’s serial number in order to have it repaired under warranty, and to help you recover the device if it’s lost or stolen.
Most days, it hardly matters what your Mac serial number is. Who cares about a random series of letters and numbers?
But if you ever need to use your warranty and have Apple repair your Mac, you’ll need that serial number. And if your computer is ever lost or stolen, the police will care about the serial number too.
So while you might never need to know it, it’s still a good idea to know how to find your Mac serial number. Here’s how.
How to find your Mac’s serial number
The easiest way to find a Mac’s serial number is to click the Apple logo at the top left corner of the screen, then click About This Mac. You’ll find the serial number in the “Overview” tab of the window that opens.
If your computer is turned off or won’t turn on, you can flip your Mac over and find the serial number physically printed on the hardware. Look for the text beginning with “Designed by Apple in California,” and then look at the lowest line of writing, where you’ll find the serial number.
If you don’t have your Mac close at hand, but the computer is linked to your Apple ID account, then use another device to go to appleid.apple.com.
There you can log in and then scroll down to the Devices section, and click on your Mac’s name to get its serial number.
