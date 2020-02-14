How to find your Microsoft Edge browser’s version number, or update to the latest version

- source
It’s good to know which version of Microsoft Edge you currently have when troubleshooting computer issues, or installing browser extensions.
It’s also a good idea to know which Microsoft Edge version is the newest, so you can always stay up-to-date.
Luckily, you can check your browser’s version – as well as update it – with just a few clicks. And the way to do this is the same on both a PC and Mac.
Here’s how to do it.
How to find your Microsoft Edge version number
1. Open the Microsoft Edge browser on your Mac or PC and click the three dots at the top-right of the browser window.
2. In the menu that appears, click “Help and Feedback.”
3. Click “About Microsoft Edge.”
The browser will begin checking for software updates, and then display the current installed version.
Edge will also tell you if the version you have installed is the latest version. A checkmark icon will appear to the left of the browser version if yours is up-to-date.
If it’s outdated, you’ll be prompted to update Microsoft Edge.
