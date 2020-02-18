The cruise industry has been rocked by the coronavirus. Here’s you how can find out if your ship has been impacted.

caption Passengers aboard the Diamond Princess on February 7, 2020. source Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The Wuhan coronavirus has had a big impact on cruise companies and their customers, with multiple horror stories of ships being quarantined and turned away from ports.

Some cruises have had their itineraries changed or canceled.

You can find out if your cruise has been affected by the coronavirus by checking social media, your cruise line’s website, or your email.

The Wuhan coronavirus has had a significant impact on the cruise industry. More than 200 people on Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess ship have tested positive for the virus, and passengers on other ships have had their trips canceled or altered. Cruise lines like Carnival and Royal Caribbean International have warned that the coronavirus could hurt their financial performance.

Here are four ways you can find out if your upcoming cruise has been affected by the coronavirus.

The cruise line’s website

Some cruise lines, like Holland America Line and Cunard Line, have posted updates about their ships on their websites.

Social media

caption The cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 7, 2020. source Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Cruise lines will also post information on their Twitter or Facebook pages.

Your cruise line’s customer-service line

caption Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Breeze ship. source Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines via Getty Images

Cruise lines also have customer-service phone numbers you can call for more information about your trip. You can find that number on your cruise line’s website.

Your email inbox

caption Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas ship. source Royal Caribbean International

If you booked your cruise online, your cruise line will be able to send you email updates about any changes to your itinerary.