How to find out your iPhone’s cellular carrier without a SIM card

If you need to find out your iPhone‘s carrier without a SIM card installed, you can do so through the Settings app.

Usually the cellular carrier name will be displayed at the top of your iPhone, but without a SIM card or network connection, you’ll have to check in Settings to find the carrier associated with your phone.

You may need to check your carrier if you are planning to unlock your phone for travel or switch to a different provider.

You may find that you need to check the cellular service carrier of your iPhone, especially if you are planning to follow carrier requirements to unlock it before traveling abroad.

When using your iPhone, your carrier should usually appear in the upper left hand corner.

However, if you don’t have service, or if your iPhone doesn’t have a SIM card, you won’t be able to see this detail. However, even without a SIM card or network connection, you can easily find the carrier information associated with your iPhone in the “General” section of your Settings app.

This section of Settings is also where you’ll find your phone’s IMEI number and can manually update your carrier settings to improve cellular connection.

Here’s how to find out your carrier.

How to find out your iPhone carrier without a SIM card

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down to tap “General” in the third set of tabs.

caption Tap “General.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap “About” at the top of the list. This will bring you to iPhone details, including its model name and software version (such as if it’s been updated to iOS 13).

4. First, you may be able to see the carrier next to “Network.”

caption Check “Network” to see your carrier. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. However, if you don’t have service, you’ll have to scroll down farther on the page.

6. In the third section of the list, you’ll see “Carrier” with your carrier listed to the right. If you tap it, this information will change, but if you click again “Carrier” will reappear.

caption View your carrier in your Settings app. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

