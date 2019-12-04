How to find your PayPal account and routing numbers to set up direct deposit, if you’re eligible to use the feature

caption You can find your PayPal account number to set up direct deposit, but only if you have a PayPal Cash Card. source Shutterstock

You’ll need to find your PayPal account and routing number to set up the direct deposit feature with your employer.

You can only use PayPal direct deposit if you’ve signed up for a PayPal Cash Card debit card.

If you have PayPal direct deposit, it’s easy to find your account and routing number in your PayPal profile settings.

PayPal allows users who have signed up for the PayPal Cash Card debit card to access the direct deposit feature, which lets you get paid directly to your PayPal account.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to figure out if your account does have the option to participate in direct deposit and, if so, how to set it up:

How to find your PayPal account number to set up direct deposit

Before you get started, be aware that the routing and account numbers for the direct deposit program can only be used for incoming payments.

You should also pick up a direct deposit form from your employer, or government benefits manager. Once you do so, here’s how to find your account and routing number in PayPal:

1. Go to PayPal.com or the PayPal mobile app and log into your account.

2. Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

caption Go to Settings. source PayPal/YouTube

3. If you have the direct deposit feature, you’ll see “Set up or view direct deposit” listed on the page – click that.

4. You’ll then see your PayPal direct deposit information, including the routing and account numbers you need to supply to your employer on that page.

caption Your account and routing number will appear in Direct Deposit. source PayPal/YouTube

5. Copy those down onto your direct deposit form from your employer (or government benefits manager), noting that your account is a checking account (rather than a savings account), and return it to your employer.

PayPal notes that it may take one or two pay periods before you can start getting payments deposited in your account. You should receive a notification once the first deposit has been made to your account.

