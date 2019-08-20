How to find the phone number associated with an iPhone in 3 different ways

caption You can find the phone number on an iPhone itself or by plugging the phone into iTunes. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There are a few ways to find the phone number associated with an iPhone.

You can find the phone number on the iPhone itself in a couple of different places, like in its Settings or Contacts apps.

You can also find the number in iTunes, if you plug the iPhone into your computer.

If you aren’t sure of the phone number of an iPhone you’re using, there’s no need to stress. There are several ways to figure out the phone number. You could, for example, call someone and see what number comes up.

If you don’t have or want to use that option, you can find the number in the phone and through iTunes. Here’s how.

How to find the phone number on an iPhone

To find the number on your iPhone, tap the Settings icon and scroll down to the Phone tab and tap it. At the top of the next screen, the first line will be “My Number.” The number on that line is the number of that iPhone.

caption Your iPhone’s number will be at the top of the Phone tab in your Settings. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Another way to find the number on the phone is in your Contacts app. To open your contacts, open the Phone app and choose “Contacts” at the bottom of the screen. The first contact is called My Card.

caption Tap your “Card” at the top of your contacts page to see your own personal contact listing. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Tap that to see a contact card with the phone number for the iPhone you’re using.

caption Your phone number should be listed on your contact card. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

If the iPhone’s battery is dead, you’ll need to charge it enough to turn it on before you can find the phone number.

How to find the phone number on an iPhone using iTunes

You can also find details about an iPhone through iTunes. Here are the steps.

1. Plug the iPhone into your computer. You may be asked to tap “Allow” on the phone and enter your password, to grant the computer access to the iPhone.

2. Open iTunes.

3. Click the phone icon in the upper left of the menu bar, just to the right of the Music menu.

This opens a Summary screen with details about the iPhone, including the phone number.

caption Navigate to your iPhone’s summary page, and you’ll be greeted by your phone number. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Note, however, that iTunes will soon be phased out on Mac computers. Once that happens, this method will only work if you plug your iPhone into a PC.

