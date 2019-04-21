How to find your ring size with a tape measure or ring sizer

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Finding your proper ring size is important for both the comfort of your fingers as well as for ensuring your prized piece of jewelry doesn’t slip off.

Once you know your accurate ring size (or that of the intended wearer), you can not only have a new ring custom made, but you can have existing rings resized.

Here’s how to quickly, easily, and accurately find your ring size with a measuring tape, a ring sizer, or the help of a jeweler.

When I bought my wife her engagement ring 15 years ago, it was the first piece of truly expensive jewelry I had ever bought. Being a college-aged man at the time, I did the logical thing and simply guessed at her ring size. As it happened, I was pretty accurate. (That or she had it resized and thoughtfully didn’t tell me.) But now that I’ve grown a bit wise, I can give you a piece of advice: Don’t guess at ring size.

A ring that’s too large might slip off a finger, especially when its wearer’s hands are cold, wet, or both. A ring that’s too tight is a pain to get on and off and can be uncomfortable at all times when worn, as well, constricting proper blood flow and movement of the poor bejeweled digit.

The good news? It’s easy to find your ring size. Here are three ways to do it that, if done right, are sure to work. Quick pro tip: Measure at the end of the day because your finger will be at its most swollen then. Also, if you have large knuckles, you might need to take those into account and measure at the joint.

Here are the tools you need to help you find your ring size:

How to find your ring size with a tape measure, ruler, and string

If you have a piece of inelastic string, ideally dental floss, a ruler or measuring tape, and a pen, you can get your ring size. Better yet, have someone else help you for an even easier process.

Wrap the string around the base of the finger in question. Mark the spot where the tip of the string reaches the rest of the loop. Measure the demarcated length of string in millimeters.

Then follow this chart to determine your ring size based on the millimeter measurement:

44.1 mm = Ring size 3

45.4 = 3.5

46.7 = 4

48 = 4.5

49.2 = 5

50.5 = 5.5

51.8 = 6

53.1 = 6.5

54.3 = 7

55.6 = 7.5

56.9 = 8

58.3 = 8.5

59.4 = 9

60.7 = 9.5

62 = 10

63.3 = 10.5

64.5 = 11

65.8 = 11.5

67.1 =12

68.3 = 12.5

69.6 = 13

How to find ring size with a ring sizing tool

If you regularly measure fingers for ring size or you really don’t trust your own accuracy when it comes to the string and measuring tap method, there are dedicated tools you can use to measure your ring size.

The first, and the easiest tool to use, is simply a collection of 27 stainless steel rings, each of which has its size marked on the link. The rings are connected to a wire loop so they stay together. Once you figure out which ring fits you the best, you have your size.

Another option is to get a ring-sizing tool called a mandrel. A mandrel is a long dowel with an increasing girth and ring sizes marked along its expanding length. Just take whichever ring you already own that’s the most comfortable and slide it onto the tool to find your size. You’ll know the size by the marking on the mandrel where it stops.

How to find your ring size with a professional jeweler

Any jeweler worth his or her wacky jewelry appraising monocle thing will help you find your ring size for free, though of course they’ll be hoping you buy something. So if you’ve got the time and you want to be sure it’s right, just turn to the experts.