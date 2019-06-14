How to find the serial number for any iPhone, even if you’ve lost the phone or it won’t turn on

caption You can the serial number on an iPhone in a few different ways. source Reuters

For most models of iPhone, figuring out how to find the serial number is as simple as opening the Settings app. For older models, it’s on the SIM tray or the back of the phone.

If you can’t turn on your iPhone, you can also get the serial number from the Apple ID web page, or another iOS device using the same Apple ID.

If you saved the original packaging, you can also find the iPhone’s serial number on the barcode sticker on the box.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Every iPhone has a unique serial number, which can be used to identify the specific handset you own. You may need to know the serial number of your iPhone if you’re unlocking it through your carrier, having it serviced, or selling it.

It’s easy to locate, but figuring out exactly how to find the serial number on your iPhone depends upon which model you own and whether you are able to turn on the phone.

How to find the serial number on any iPhone

If you have an iPhone 5 or later, here’s how to find the serial number:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap “General” and then tap “About.”

3. On the About page, you should see the serial number. If you want to copy it, tap and hold the serial number and then tap “Copy” when the option appears.

caption For most models, the serial number is just a few taps away in the Settings app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If you have an iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, or iPhone 4S, the serial number is on the SIM tray. See our article, “How to remove the SIM card from your iPhone” to open the SIM card tray.

If you still own an even older iPhone, you’ll find the serial number engraved on the back of the phone.

How to find an iPhone’s serial number if you don’t have your phone or it won’t turn on

The easiest way to find your phone’s serial number is by looking on the phone itself, but if that’s not an option, there are still a few ways to find it.

If you have your original packaging, the serial number is printed on the barcode sticker on the box.

If you don’t have the box, you can find it by going to your Apple ID page in a web browser.

1. In a browser, log into appleid.apple.com.

2. On your Apple ID page, scroll down to Devices and find the iPhone you need the serial number for.

3. Click the icon for the device. The serial number will appear in the pop-up window. You can copy and paste this number into an email or text message.

caption The Apple ID web page tracks the serial number and other details for all of your iOS devices. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to find an iPhone’s serial number from another Apple device

If you have another Apple device – like an iPad, for example – that’s linked to the same Apple ID,you can find your iPhone’s serial number using that device as well.

1. On the other device, start the Settings app.

2. Tap your name at the top of the screen.

3. Scroll down to the list of other devices connected to your Apple ID.

4. Tap the entry for the iPhone. You’ll see information about that phone, including the serial number.

caption You can look up the serial number for any of your iOS devices from a different Apple device. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: