How to find the serial number on your Samsung Galaxy S10, which you’ll need if you ever have it serviced

caption There are two ways to find the serial number on a Galaxy S10. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You won’t find a serial number for a Samsung Galaxy S10 on its case – you’ll have to go into your phone’s software.

You can find the serial number in the Settings app by choosing “About phone.”

You can also find the serial number using your phone dialer, by entering and calling *#06#.

If you ever need to find your Galaxy S10’s serial number, like if you’re getting the phone serviced and need to give the number to technical support, you can find it with just a few taps.

It’s not imprinted or inscribed on the Galaxy S10’s case, but there are two ways to display it onscreen.

How to find your Samsung Galaxy S10’s serial number using Settings

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “About phone.”

3. You can see the serial number along with other details about the phone, including the phone number and IMEI number (which you may need if you want to unlock the phone from your cellular provider).

caption The serial number can be found in the Settings app, where you can easily copy it to the clipboard for reference. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. To copy the serial number to the clipboard so you can paste it into a document, tap and hold the serial number until you see a pop-up that says “Copy to clipboard.” Tap it.

How to find your Galaxy S10’s serial number with a dial code

1. Start the Phone app.

2. In the dialer, enter and call “*#06#.”

caption You can find the serial number by dialing the code *#06#. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. You should see your serial number and IMEI number displayed, along with scannable barcodes for each of those numbers.

caption The dialer gives you a second way to find your phone’s serial number. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. When you’re done, tap “OK” to close the window.

