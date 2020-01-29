How to find someone on WhatsApp using your iPhone or Android

caption You can find someone on WhatsApp via the Chats section of the app. source Reuters

You can easily find someone on WhatsApp if you know their phone number.

Contacts stored on your phone that use WhatsApp will automatically show up in your Whatsapp contacts list.

If you want to chat with someone you know on WhatsApp, doing so is relatively simple, as long as you have their phone number.

There’s only one way of going about locating someone on WhatsApp, and that’s via the Chat section. It should be noted that if you want to find someone not already in your contacts list on Whatsapp, you’ll need to add them before that’s possible.

Here’s how to find someone on WhatsApp in the Chat section.

How to find someone on WhatsApp using your iPhone

1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

2. Tap the “Chats” icon in the bottom menu bar, which looks like two overlapped speech bubbles.

3. In the upper-right hand corner of the Chats section, tap the “Compose” button to launch a new chat, which will automatically bring up your list of contacts.

4. Tap the Search bar at the top of the screen and begin typing the name of the person you want to find, then tap on the contact’s name once you find them.

5. A new chat will launch with the contact and will remain in your active chat list until you delete the conversation.

How to find someone on WhatsApp using your Android

1. Open WhatsApp on your Android device.

2. Tap the “Chats” button located near the top of the screen.

3. Locate the green speech bubble icon in the bottom-right hand corner of the Chats screen, and tap it to begin a new conversation.

4. When your list of contacts appears, tap the Search bar at the top and type in the name of the contact you wish to locate.

5. When they appear in the list, tap on the contact to start a new conversation with them.

