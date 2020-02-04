How to find your Spotify username on the desktop or mobile app

- source
- You can easily find your Spotify username on a computer or mobile device.
- Your Spotify username can be found in the upper-right hand corner of the desktop app and in the settings menu in the mobile app.
While you can’t change your Spotify username within the program, you can still easily find your username on both the desktop and mobile app.
Your Spotify username can easily be found by clicking on your profile details in the upper-right hand corner on the computer, while accessing this screen takes one extra step on the mobile device. The process for both is fairly similar.
Here’s how to find your Spotify username.
How to find your Spotify username on a computer
1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC.
2. You can find your username in the upper-right hand corner, next to your circular profile picture. (If you do not have a picture attached to your account, your initials will be in a circle icon instead.)
3. To view your user details, click on the name, which will bring you to your user page. Your username can be found in large, white letters.
How to find your Spotify username on a mobile device
1. Open the Spotify app on your Apple or Android device.
2. Tap the gear icon in the upper right hand corner.
3. You should see your username at the top of the screen, next to your circular profile picture. (If you do not have a picture attached to your account, your initials will be in a circle icon instead.)
4. Tap “Account” to view your full details. On your account page you’ll see your username listed above your subscription type.
