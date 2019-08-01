How to find your stored Wi-Fi passwords on a Windows 10 computer, and use them to connect another device

caption You can easily find your current Wi-Fi password in Windows 10. source Reuters

It’s possible to find stored Wi-Fi passwords on a Windows 10 computer, if you need them to connect another device.

Windows 10 can store Wi-Fi passwords, and uses them to automatically connect to networks of your choosing.

If you own a laptop, tablet, smartphone, or even a desktop computer, chances are you connect to the internet via Wi-Fi.

Wi-Fi frees you up to move around while using your device, instead of being tethered in place with an ethernet cable. Plus, if you choose to allow your device to save the Wi-Fi password of the network you regularly use, you can be online at all times since you’ll be automatically connected.

If you’re running Windows 10 and don’t know or remember your Wi-Fi password, but need it to connect another device or computer to the same network, it’s easy to find that Wi-Fi password within your PC.

By following a few simple steps, you can find the Wi-Fi passwords stored on your Windows 10 computer. Here’s how to do it.

How to find your stored Wi-Fi passwords on a Windows 10 computer

1. Using a PC that regularly connects to the Wi-Fi network you’re attempting to locate the password for, select the start button in the lower left-hand corner of your screen. This button appears as four white square boxes stacked 2×2.

2. Select the Settings button, which looks like a small cog.

3. In the Settings screen, click on the Network & Internet option.

caption In the Control Panel, go into your Network & Internet settings. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. In the Network & Internet menu, click to select the Status option on the left-hand side of your screen.

5. Scroll down until you see the Network & Sharing Center option and click it. A new pop-up window will launch.

6. In the Network & Sharing Center, select the Wi-Fi network you’re trying to locate the password for. This will be located next to the Connections menu.

caption Open your Wi-Fi connection’s Wireless Properties. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. Under Wi-Fi Status, click Wireless Properties.

8. In the Wireless Network Properties menu, click the Security tab to select it.

9. Next to “Show characters,” click the small box to check it. The password for your selected Wi-Fi network will then be displayed.

caption Check the box next to “Show characters.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

