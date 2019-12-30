iOS 13 can help you find your parked car using Maps on your iPhone — here’s how to do it

caption If you have iOS 13 on your iPhone, you can use Maps to find the location of your parked car. source Getty Images

As a new feature in iOS 13, there’s a way to find your parked car by using Maps on your iPhone – all you have to do is enable certain location features.

In order to assure that your iPhone will drop a pin when you get out of your car, you’ll also need to connect it to CarPlay or Bluetooth in your car.

Here’s how to find your parked car using Maps on your iPhone.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

At least once in your life, you’ve probably experienced the frustration and slight panic of realizing you can’t remember where you parked your car.

Maybe you’re getting out of a sports game or a concert, or leaving a crowded shopping mall with armfuls of bags, and you look around and realize that there are no markers, and you didn’t make note of what direction your vehicle was in.

In the past, you would have had no choice but to wander the parking lot aimlessly, occasionally hitting the panic button on your keys and hoping that you were in range of your car. Now, if you have an iPhone that’s updated to iOS 13, those worries are a thing of the past because your phone can always know where your car is parked.

If you have CarPlay or Bluetooth in your car, then all you have to do is connect your phone to your car and change a few settings and the Maps app will automatically drop a pin when it senses that you’ve stopped driving. This means that your phone always knows where your car is parked.

Here’s how to find your parked car using Maps on your iPhone.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to find your parked car with Maps on your iPhone

1. Open your phone’s Settings app.

2. Scroll down and tap “Privacy,” the last option on the third list of items.

caption Open Settings and then select “Privacy.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Tap “Location Services,” the very first option on the list.

caption Tap “Location Services.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. First, ensure that Location Services are turned on by tapping the toggle to the right of “Location Services.” It will turn green when on.

5. Then, scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap “System Services.”

caption Scroll down and tap “System Services.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Scroll to the bottom of the first list of items and tap “Significant Locations.” Ensure that it is turned on by tapping the toggle to the right of “Significant Locations.” It will turn green when on.

caption Tap “Significant Locations,” make sure it’s turned on. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

7. Return to the main Settings menu. Scroll until you find “Maps” in the fifth list of items, and tap it.

caption From the main settings menu, scroll and tap “Maps.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

8. Scroll down to the bottom of the list and turn on “Show Parked Location” under “Your Car” by tapping the toggle to the right of “Show Parked Location.” It will turn green when on. Your phone will now show your car’s location whenever you get out of it.

caption Turn on “Show Parked Location.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

9. Open the Maps app.

10. If you don’t see the little blue car icon right away, type “Parked Car” into the search bar, or select it under “Siri Suggestions.”

caption Search for and tap “Parked Car” to locate your car in Maps. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

11. You can tap the blue “Directions” button on the right to get a walking route to your car.

caption If you need directions, tap “Directions.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: