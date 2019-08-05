How to fix red eye in any photo using an iPhone’s built-in editing tool

caption You can fix red eye in photos on an iPhone with just a few taps. source Shutterstock

Many iPhones have a built-in tool to fix red eye in photos, for w henever you take a photo of people in low-light and the flash gives their eyes an eerie red glow.

Newer iPhone models feature a built-in red eye correction function, which you can use to manually remove red eye just by tapping the affected eyes.

In general, newer iPhone cameras are advanced enough that they rarely cause red eye effects, even in incredibly low light. Just now, I snapped eight or nine pictures of myself in a dark closet, trying to capture an image with red eye, and my iPhone 8 Plus captured crisp, red eye-free pictures every time.

To avoid red eye in the first place, try to avoid using your camera’s flash when you’re taking pictures of people’s faces, and don’t look directly at the camera.

But just in case you’re dealing with red eye images on an iPhone, there is a way to fix them, using the iPhone’s built-in red eye correction tool.

How to fix red eye in photos on an iPhone

1. Open the photo with the red eye issue in your Photos app and tap “Edit” at the top right corner.

caption Open the Edit menu for the picture you want to fix. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Tap the icon of the eye with a slash through it in the top-left corner. If you don’t see that icon, your iPhone doesn’t have the red eye correction tool.

caption Tap the Red Eye Correction Tool button. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap each red eye you want to fix. Make sure to be precise, as your phone might recognize something you tap accidentally as red eye and try to fix it – say, a red button on your shirt.

4. Hit “Done” in the bottom right corner once you’ve fixed all the red eyes.

caption Once you’ve fixed the red eyes, your iPhone will tell you that it doesn’t detect anything. source Steven John/Business Insider

And that’s it, red eye fixed!