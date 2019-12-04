How to flip or rotate a picture on your Samsung Galaxy S10 with the built-in photo editor

caption You can flip and rotate a picture on your Samsung Galaxy S10 in just a few steps. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

It’s easy to flip a picture on your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the built-in photo editor.

You can also rotate a picture on your Galaxy S10 with the photo editor, along with most other common editing functions.

Flip and rotate are similar concepts in photo editing. Flip creates a mirror image, while rotate turns the photo by 90 degrees.

You can get to the photo editor by tapping the pencil-shaped button in the Gallery app.

The photo editor on your Samsung Galaxy S10 is surprisingly powerful, and it’s able to take care of most common tasks without forcing you to install a third-party or commercial photo-editing app.

One of the most common things you may need to do, for example, is to flip or rotate a photo.

Here’s how to do it.

How to flip or rotate a picture on your Samsung Galaxy S10

There are two very similar tools in a Galaxy S10’s photo editor: flip and rotate.

When you flip a photo, you’re creating a left-right mirror image. After flipping a photo, for example, someone looking to the right would be looking to the left.

caption The Flip feature makes a mirror image of the original photo. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

When you rotate a photo, you’re essentially spinning it by 90 degrees. If you accidentally took a picture sideways, you can rotate it once to correct it. If the photo is upside down, you can rotate it twice.

caption You can rotate a photo that was taken sideways or upside-down. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Here’s how to flip or rotate a picture in the Gallery app on your Galaxy S10:

1. Start the Gallery app and open a photo that you want to edit.

2. Tap the edit icon at the bottom of the screen (it looks like a pencil).

caption Tap the edit icon to fix your photo. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Use the flip or rotate buttons to fix your photo.

Tap Rotate (the button furthest to the left, which looks like a circular arrow) to rotate the picture in 90-degree increments.

Tap Flip (next to rotate, it looks like two brackets separated by a vertical line) to make the mirror image.

caption Use the Flip and Rotate buttons to edit your photo. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

