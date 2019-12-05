How to flip the screen on your Mac computer in 3 ways through its ‘Displays’ settings

caption You can flip your Mac’s screen through your “Displays” settings. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

To flip the screen on your Mac, you’ll need to go into the “Displays” section of your computer’s System Preferences.

Not all Macs support this feature, however, so you might not be able to flip your screen’s display orientation on all Mac models.

Here’s how to find out if your Mac supports the feature and, if so, how to flip the orientation of your screen.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A new perspective can be a very useful thing. And for some Mac users, there’s a built-in feature that can literally shift your perspective: Screen rotation. You can flip your Mac’s screen in three different ways.

Keep in mind, however, that it isn’t available on all Macs, so you might not be able to take advantage of this feature. Still, if you’re interested, it’s worth checking out.

If your Mac supports the feature, you’ll be able to change the orientation by 90 degrees, 180 degrees or 270 degrees.

Here’s how to find out if you have the feature and, if so, how to get it done.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to flip the screen orientation on a Mac

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences…”

2. Select “Displays.”

caption Open the “Displays” menu. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. If your Mac supports the screen-rotation feature, you’ll see “Rotation” listed in the “Display” tab – if so, click the dropdown menu and select the degree of rotation that you’d like the screen to use.

caption You can flip your screen in a few different ways. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

The screen will flip as soon as you select a new option. If you want to switch back, click the blue “Revert” option that appears.

caption If you want to reverse the change but are confused by the new perspective, just look for the blue “Revert” button. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Note, however, that when you flip your screen, your mouse controls will flip with it. So if you flip your screen 180 degrees, for example, all your mouse controls will be reversed.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: