How to follow a playlist on Spotify in 2 ways, and receive notifications whenever it updates

It’s easy to follow a playlist on Spotify by clicking or tapping its heart icon or the follow button.

You can follow a playlist on Spotify on desktop or mobile and get notified whenever a song is added.

Following a playlist will also add it to your list of playlists, which you can access with just a click.

Everyone has a favorite playlist on Spotify – and if that playlist is one that someone else created, you can follow it easily.

Following a Spotify playlist allows you to stay updated whenever a new song is added to the list.

If you’re using the mobile app, you just have to tap “Follow” at the top of the playlist. In the desktop app, you’ll click a heart icon.

Once you do this, the playlist will appear with the rest of your playlists, and can be listened to at any time.

Here’s how to follow a playlist on Spotify, using either the desktop app for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android.

How to follow a playlist on the Spotify desktop app

1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC and find the playlist you want to follow, either by searching for it or by going through the “Browse” tab at the top-right of the app.

2. Once you’ve opened the playlist you want, click the heart icon near the top of the page, next to the green “Play” button. The heart should turn white once you’ve followed the playlist.

You can also click the three dots and select “Save to Your Library.” Either option will follow the playlist.

Once you’ve followed a playlist, it’ll appear in the “Playlists” section in the left sidebar.

How to follow a playlist on the Spotify mobile app

1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device and find the playlist you want to follow by searching for it or finding it in the “Home” tab.

2. Tap the “Follow” option. This will be sandwiched between the playlist’s name and its current number of followers.

Once you follow a playlist here, you’ll be able to find it by tapping the “Your Library” button at the bottom-right of the screen.

