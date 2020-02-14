How to follow people on Apple Music and set up your profile for it

caption You can easily follow people on Apple Music by setting up a profile. source mirtmirt/Shutterstock

You can easily follow people on Apple Music by searching for them on your profile page.

If you’ve never set up your public profile before, you can also add or invite friends from your contacts directly from the startup menu.

Following a person on Apple Music will allow you to see what they are listening to, along with recent songs and albums they’ve added.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s easy to find and follow people in the Apple Music app – whether it’s friends, family, or coworkers.

While Apple Music used to allow users to follow artists as well, it removed the feature in 2018. However, you can still follow friends to see what others are listening to – similar to Spotify.

To do so, you’ll just have to set up an account. If you’ve already done so, you can easily add people by accessing your account details in the “For You” tab at any time.

Here’s how to follow people on Apple Music on your mobile app.

Check out the products mentioned in this story:

How to follow people on Apple Music if you’ve never set up your profile

1. Open the Apple Music app on your mobile device.

2. Tap on the “For You” tab underneath the heart icon at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap on the profile icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. If you haven’t set up an account yet, it will appear as a person icon (as opposed to a profile photo or your initials).

caption Tap on the “For You” tab. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Tap “See what Friends Are Listening To.” to set up your profile.

caption Tap to see what your friends are listening to. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Tap the pink “Get Started” button to begin.

caption Tap the “Get started” button. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Personalize your name, username, and add a profile photo if you’d like by clicking on the appropriate entries.

7. Tap the pink “Continue to Find Contacts” button when you’re ready to move on.

caption Continue to the next step. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

8. Tap to follow any of your contacts who are currently sharing music. This will change the pink “Follow” button to a gray “Following” button.

You also have the option to connect to Facebook at the top to view your Facebook friend’s profiles. Additionally, if you scroll down, you can invite contacts from your phone who use Apple Music but don’t currently have accounts set up.

9. Tap “Next.”

caption Follow friends and tap “Next.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

10. Specify your notification settings for friend activity and new shows. Switch toggles from green to gray to turn on or off.

11. Tap “Done” to complete the process.

caption Tap “Done.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to follow people on Apple Music once you’ve already set up your account

1. Open the Apple Music app on your device.

2. Tap on the “For You” tab underneath the heart icon at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap on the profile icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. If you’ve already set up your account, your initials or profile picture will appear in a circle.

caption Tap to open your profile. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Click “View Profile” at the top.

caption You can view your profile options. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Scroll down to the bottom to see who you are currently following.

6. Tap “Follow More Friends” to reopen the contacts page.

7. Click to follow any of your contacts who are currently sharing music. This will change the pink “Follow” button to a gray “Following” button. You also have the option to connect to Facebook at the top to view your Facebook friend’s profiles or invite contacts from your phone who use Apple Music but don’t currently have accounts set up.

caption Tap to follow more friends. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: