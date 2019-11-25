How to forget a Wi-Fi network on your Windows 10 device

- source
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images
- You might want to forget a network on Windows 10 if you’ve moved recently, travel often, or recently changed your Wi-Fi network.
- Windows 10 devices can create profiles of Wi-Fi networks you connect to and use them to reconnect to a Wi-Fi network easily, but you can forget a network easily as well.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Whenever your Windows 10 device connects to a wireless network, the operating system will forge a profile of sorts, storing valuable information, such as your password.
Storing Wi-Fi network passwords will make it easier for you to reconnect to a network the next you’re looking to use it. However, if a wireless network updates their privacy settings, you will be unable to connect to the network using your previously-stored information.
Additionally, if a Wi-Fi network is renamed, or you move into a new area that comes with a new Wi-Fi network, you can disconnect your Windows 10 device from any older network you are no longer using. Here is how you can forget a network on Windows 10.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Windows 10 (From $139.99 at Best Buy)
How to forget a network on Windows 10
1. Turn on your Windows 10 device.
2. On the right-hand corner of your screen click the “Network” icon.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
3. Click “Network & Internet Settings.” This will open a new page on your computer.
4. Alternatively, you can also access this page by searching for “Network & Internet Settings” in the search bar on the lower left-hand corner of your screen, or by clicking on the “Windows” button, clicking “Settings,” and then clicking “Network & Internet Settings.”
5. Click “Wi-Fi” on the left-hand side of the new page.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
6. Once you’re there, click on “Manage known networks,” and then click on which network you want to remove from your Windows 10 device.
- source
- Taylor Lyles/Business Insider
7. Click “Forget” to remove the stored network.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to change your background on a Windows 10 device using your settings or a shortcut
-
How to test your microphone on a Windows 10 computer, and make sure your PC is using the right input
-
How to turn off notifications on Windows 10 for individual programs, or all at once
-
How to sign a PDF document on a Windows computer using Adobe Reader
-
How to restart Windows Explorer using your computer’s Task Manager tool