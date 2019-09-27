How to forward calls on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in 4 ways, to automatically redirect calls to a different phone number

caption You can forward calls on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in four different ways. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

You can forward calls on a Samsung Galaxy S10 to automatically redirect incoming phone calls to a different phone number.

It’s possible to forward calls in four different ways – you can unconditionally redirect all calls, or only forward calls when the line is busy, when you choose not to answer, or when your Galaxy S10 is turned off.

You can change or disable your call forwarding settings at any time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Call forwarding lets you redirect incoming calls to another number, which is convenient if there are times when you would rather have calls ring on a different phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 lets you set up call forwarding in a variety of ways – there’s unconditional call forwarding, in which calls always get automatically rerouted to another line, as well as a number of conditional call forwarding options.

These include forwarding calls when your Galaxy S10 is busy, when you don’t answer the phone, and when the phone is simply unreachable (such as if it’s turned off).

Here’s what you need to know to forward calls on your Galaxy S10.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to forward calls on a Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Phone app.

2. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen and then tap “Settings” in the drop-down menu.

caption Tap the three dots at the top of the screen to open the Settings menu. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Supplemental services.”

4. Tap “Call forwarding.”

5. Tap the call forwarding option you want to enable.

caption You have four call forwarding options to choose from. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. In the pop-up window, enter the phone number that you want to forward calls to, and then tap “Turn on.”

caption Enter the phone number you want to forward calls to, and then tap “Turn on.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to turn off call forwarding on the Samsung Galaxy S10

You can disable call forwarding at any time or change to a different kind of call forwarding.

1. Start the Phone app.

2. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen and then tap “Settings” in the drop-down menu.

3. Tap “Supplemental services.”

4. Tap “Call forwarding.”

5. You should see the phone number you’re forwarding calls to listed under the call forwarding option that’s currently enabled. Tap that option and, in the pop-up window, tap “Turn off.”

caption You’ll be able to see which call forwarding option is turned on, and change it if you wish. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Alternately, if you want to change the call forwarding option, just tap the one you want to change to and enter the forwarding number. When you tap “Turn on,” it will automatically turn off the one that was previously enabled.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: