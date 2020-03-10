How to forward multiple emails at once in Gmail using a Google Chrome extension

caption You can forward multiple emails in Gmail using a third-party Chrome browser extension on your computer. source Shutterstock

You can forward multiple emails in Gmail at once using the third-party Google Chrome extension Multi Email Forward.

Without an extension, you can only forward emails one at a time in Gmail.

Gmail only allows you to forward one email at a time. So, if you have a lot of emails that you need to forward, you’re forced to endure the begrudging task of forwarding all of those emails one by one. There’s got to be a better way!

Actually, there is. A Chrome browser extension called Multi Email Forward allows you to forward up to 50 emails at a time, saving you a lot of time and hassle.

Here’s a brief guide on how to download Multi Email Forward, and forward multiple emails in Gmail.

How to download the Multi Email Forward extension in Google Chrome

Before you get started, you’ll have to download the Multi Email Forward extension.

1. Search for “Multi Email Forward” in the Google Chrome web store on your PC or Mac, and then click on the blue “Add to Chrome” button on the extension’s page.

caption Click “Add to Chrome.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. In the pop-up window, click the white “Add extension” button.

caption Click “Add extension.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. The next time you open Gmail, you will have to click through the start-up prompts for Multi Email Forward, including granting Multi Email Forward permission to view your Gmail information.

caption Click through the prompts. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

How to forward multiple emails in Gmail

1. Once you’ve downloaded the Multi Email Forward extension on your Mac or PC, click on the small square boxes located to the left of the emails you want to forward. Those emails should then appear highlighted, with a small check mark in the square boxes.

2. After you’ve selected all of the emails you want to forward, click on the Multi Email Forward icon. It resembles a gray arrow pointing right.

caption Click the Forward button at the top. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. In the sub-menu that appears, click on either “Forward selected emails individually…,” “Forward selected emails in one email (merged in body),” “Forward selected emails in one email as EML attachments, or “Forward selected emails in one email as PDF attachment” to send each email separately. For the purposes of this guide, we’re using the first choice.

caption Select how you’d like to forward your emails. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Type in the email address that you want to receive the forwarded emails. When you are finished, click on the blue “Forward Emails” button.

caption Click “Forward emails.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

You should then see a pop-up window confirming that your emails have begun forwarding.

caption The confirmation pop-up. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

