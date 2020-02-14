How to go full screen in Google Chrome on your computer, and eliminate distractions

caption It’s easy to go full screen in Google Chrome. source Shutterstock

You can go full screen on Google Chrome in a few different ways, depending on whether you have a Mac or PC.

On a PC, you can make Google Chrome go full screen with a keyboard command, or by selecting it from your options.

On a Mac, you can select it from your options, use a keyboard command, or click the “expand window” button that’s included with most apps.

Google Chrome’s full screen mode allows users to eliminate distractions while browsing the internet hiding all other programs.

It also hides the dock or taskbar at the bottom of your screen, meaning that you can’t open other programs either.

The way you activate full screen in Chrome differs a bit depending on whether you’re using a Mac or PC. Here’s what you need to know.

How to go full screen in Google Chrome on a PC

1. Launch Google Chrome.

2. You now have two options. The easiest is to press F11 on your keyboard – this will immediately make Google Chrome go full screen.

3. You can also click the three vertical dots in the top-right of your Chrome window, and then click the button that looks like an empty square – it’s right next to the “Zoom” option.

caption Clicking the empty square icon will cause Chrome to go full screen. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

To exit full screen mode, either hit F11 or click that empty square again.

How to go full screen in Google Chrome on a Mac

1. Open Google Chrome.

2. Much like on a PC, you can click the three vertical dots in the top-right, and then click the option that looks like an empty square. It’ll be next to the “Zoom” option.

3. You can also click the small green dot at the very top-left of the Chrome window. This button is available in most Mac applications, and will make your apps take up the entire screen.

caption Clicking this green dot will expand the window to fit your whole screen. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

To exit full screen, click the empty square or green dot again. You may need to hold your mouse at the top of the screen for a moment to make the green dot appear again.

4. You can also use the keyboard command Control + Command + F to enter and exit full-screen mode.

